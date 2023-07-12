News you can trust since 1877
Red Arrows at Goodwood Festival of Speed - times and route for Hampshire and West Sussex

The Red Arrows will be seen across the skies of Hampshire and West Sussex this week as they take part in displays at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
By Kelly Brown
Published 12th Jul 2023, 20:48 BST- 1 min read

Weather permitting, the air display team will be taking part in the Festival of Speed event on both Thursday and Friday (July 13 and 14) with a route which will take them across Hampshire before taking a coastal route to Chichester. They will arrive at Goodwood at 11.30am for a flypast on the Thursday and put in an 11.12am appearance on the Friday. For full details of the Festival of Speed programme visit its website here.

The full routes the Red Arrows, as provided by Military Airshows, include being above the Havant and Waterlooville area and expected to be (VCY means in the vicinity of):

Thursday: Farnborough - 11.22am; Southwest of Elstead - 11.24am; South of East Tistead - 11.26am; North of Havant - 11.28am; VCY of Funtington - 11.29am; Goodwood display - 11.30am; Southwest of Northstoke - 11.31am; Oversea - 12.06pm; Oversea - 12.08pm; VCY of East Wittering - 12.09pm; VCY of Chichester - 12.10pm; West of Northchapel - 12.12pm; Farnborough - 12.15pm

The Red Arrows will be seen in the skies above Hampshire and West Sussex this weekThe Red Arrows will be seen in the skies above Hampshire and West Sussex this week
    Friday: Farnborough - 11.06am; Southwest of Elstead - 11.07am; South of East Tistead - 11.08am; North of Havant - 11.10am; VCY of Funtington - 11.11am; Goodwood display - 11.12am; Southwest of Northstoke - 11.13am; Oversea - 11.48am; Oversea - 11.50am; VCY of East Wittering - 11.51am; VCY of Chichester - 11.52am; West of Northchapel - 11.54am; Farnborough - 11.57am

    More details here: www.military-airshows.co.uk/press23/redarrowsschedule2023.htm

    The route across Hampshire and West SussexThe route across Hampshire and West Sussex
