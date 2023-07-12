Weather permitting, the air display team will be taking part in the Festival of Speed event on both Thursday and Friday (July 13 and 14) with a route which will take them across Hampshire before taking a coastal route to Chichester. They will arrive at Goodwood at 11.30am for a flypast on the Thursday and put in an 11.12am appearance on the Friday. For full details of the Festival of Speed programme visit its website here.