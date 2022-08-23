Young gardeners welcome to join free Little Seedlings Club workshop at Havant garden centre
A HAVANT garden centre is hosting a free session for young gardeners next month.
Dobbies will welcome children aged from four to 10 to its Little Seedlings Club on Sunday, September 4.
During this workshop, children will learn how to grow their own fruit and how they can enjoy some of their five a day this autumn.
It will cover the early history of different fruits, as well as diving into science, illustrating how we classify those misidentified as vegetables.
Children will also learn about the health benefits, along with how different fruits grow and how to plant their own at home. There will also be a crafting activity.
Sarah Murray, Dobbies’ partnership and events manager, said: ‘Our Little Seedlings Club is very popular and we hope to encourage and nurture young people’s passion for growing their own crops.
‘We’re looking forward to highlighting all the health and wellbeing benefits of fruit, as well as having lots of fun.’
Advance booking is required. Visit events.dobbies.com.