Young Innovators Behind Echo AI to Open the Festival of Innovation 2025

Venturefest South is thrilled to announce that Ben O’Nion and Charlie Gray, founders of OneHive and creators of the award-winning Echo AI, will return to VFS25 to help open this year’s Festival of Innovation on 12 November 2025 at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton.

In 2022, and at just 17 years old, Ben and Charlie made history as the youngest-ever winners of the Venturefest South Open Mic Pitch competition — a breakout moment that put the duo firmly on the regional innovation map.

Taking to the stage as college students with a three-minute pitch, the former Meoncross School pupils, impressed judges and audience alike and left as Open Mic champions. Soon after, they also received recognition from StartUp Disruptors, further cementing their momentum as standout young founders.

Fast forward to today, and their company OneHive is behind one of the South’s most exciting technology products: Echo AI — an intelligent meeting assistant that joins calls, produces transcripts and summaries, and turns discussions into action points. In January 2025, OneHive announced £2 million in backing from Ridown Group to accelerate Echo AI’s rollout, following trials with teams at brands including Vodafone, Starbucks, Gamma and JCB.

Charlie Gray (L) and Ben O'Nion (R) from OneHive with Ed Gould, Chair of Venturefest South (centre)

Echo AI’s rise has continued this autumn. At the South Coast Tech & Innovation Awards 2025, Echo AI won “One to Watch” — a prize the organisers introduced specially after judges agreed a new category was needed to recognise the company’s progress and potential.

As proud Venturefest South alumni, Ben and Charlie embody the spirit of the region’s innovation ecosystem — bold, collaborative and relentlessly creative. Having first connected with investors and supporters through Venturefest South, they now return to the stage to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“OneHive’s story is exactly what Venturefest South is about — young innovators transforming bright ideas into impactful businesses,” said Ed Gould, Chair of Venturefest South. “We’re incredibly proud to welcome Ben and Charlie back as opening speakers for this year’s Festival of Innovation. Their journey from Open Mic Pitch winners to funded business and on to award-winning founders is nothing short of inspiring.”

The Festival of Innovation 2025 promises a dynamic showcase of the South’s most exciting talent, technologies and ideas. Attendees can look forward to a packed day of talks, pitches, networking and opportunities to collaborate with some of the brightest minds shaping the future of business and innovation.

Find out more and get tickets at www.venturefestsouth.co.uk.