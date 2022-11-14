Hampshire fire service safeguarding lead officer, Laura Cane-Andrews, has been nominated and shortlisted in the Safeguarding Star Award category in the National Fire Chiefs Council’s Celebrating Prevention Awards.

Laura, who has worked for the service for more than a decade, said: ‘It’s so lovely to even be nominated by my colleagues for this award, let alone to be shortlisted as a finalist.

‘I just feel like I’m doing my job so to have people recognise it as more than that is really rewarding. So many safeguarding developments and workstreams have been achieved in the service in the last year, alongside our continual support and response to complex safeguarding matters, so it’s great for this to be recognised.’