10 years and counting!

There are parties and there are parties and this 10th birthday for Stokes Bay WI was quite an occasion! We have SO many founder members who continue to enjoy all we organise and, with 100 members, it is a thriving and happy group. Is it just for oldies? Well our youngest member is 24 and our oldest 95 so we embrace a wide spread of ages and do some amazing activities.

24 to 95 – that’s quite a spread of ages – and it’s what sums up the diversity of our membership at Stokes Bay WI in Gosport as we enjoyed our 10th Birthday party! Our motto is ‘Inspiring Friendship & Fun’ and we certainly did that along with some community support too! ‘Cost’ of entry to the event was a tin of something tasty for the local Basics foodbank in Gosport and we have quite a lot to offer as a result.

We celebrated along with many of our founder members who still enjoy all that we offer today. They received a gift and certificate to acknowledge their commitment. We got the teapots out and had a scrummy afternoon tea with sandwiches and delicious homemade scones and cakes from members – the corks came out of a few bottles of bubbly as we toasted 10 happy years!

As Angela MacCallum, President of Stokes Bay WI, said “What a party! We celebrated along with our founder members and thoroughly enjoyed recognising that our WI is flourishing thanks to the teamwork of so many.”

Founder members of Stokes Bay WI with current President Angela MacCallum on the back row/right

When photos were taken of the founders who could be with us there was an impressive line-up of those who started in 2014 and continue with our WI - a third of the full membership of 100! It was a pleasure to see Pamela Hall (95) our oldest member enjoying the fun with our youngest member, Freyja Press (24).

It’s always good to welcome new members and we meet on the third Tuesday each month at St Mary’s Parish Centre in Alverstoke from 10:00-12:00. Full details are on our website www.stokesbaywi.co.uk or find us on Facebook.