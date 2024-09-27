105-year-old Horndean resident reveals secret to a long life on milestone birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 105-year-old Horndean care home resident has revealed her secret to living a long and happy life – “eat humbugs and drink tea!”

Dorothy Creighton, a resident at Care UK’s Pear Tree Court on Portsmouth Road, shared her unusual advice to mark yet another milestone birthday, while celebrating with those nearest and dearest to her.

In commemoration of Dorothy’s special day, the team at Pear Tree Court organised a family get together in the home’s bar area with a cake, balloons and afternoon tea.

Dorothy was born on 11th September 1919 in Bristol. One of three, Dorothy finished school and began her first job working as a hairdresser. When World War Two broke out, Dorothy joined the land army, which was where she met her soon-to-be husband.

Dorothy Creighton with loved ones on her 105th birthday.

The couple went on to have two daughters and a son, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy moved into Pear Tree Court in 2023, where she enjoys chatting to everyone around her and regularly visiting the home’s sweet cart and coffee shop.

She was thrilled to be surrounded by friends and team members as they came together to celebrate her momentous birthday.

When asked for her secret to living a long life, Dorothy said: “Eat humbugs, drink tea and don’t stress – bad things will go away.”

Aimee Sparks, Home Manager at Pear Tree Court, added: “We were so excited to celebrate such a joyous day with Dorothy. As a much-loved resident at Pear Tree Court, it was amazing to mark this tremendous milestone with her and hear her very unique advice for living a long and happy life.

Dorothy is obsessed with humbugs.

“Here at Pear Tree Court, we centre everything we do around our ethos of ensuring residents live active and fulfilling lives – and Dorothy’s 105th birthday celebration was no exception. It was lovely to see how happy she was to be surrounded by those closest to her on the day.”

