11-Year-Old Abbas Chosen as the Face of Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity in Support of CarFest

With the ambassadors of its charity partners, CarFest aims to inspire the nation to #DoMoreGood

CarFest presented by bp pulse was created by Chris Evans in 2012, with a simple yet profound purpose - to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most. Thirteen years on, this mission remains at the heart of everything CarFest does. Visitors come to this family-fundraising festival to hear incredible music, make memories with loved ones, and be part of something bigger. 100% of profits from every ticket sold goes towards seven incredible charities supporting children, teens, and families across the UK.

This year, CarFest will be raising funds for BBC Children in Need which receives 50% of the total funds raised. Other national charity partners, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust and Young Epilepsy, who will each receive 7% of the funds raised. Local Hampshire based charity Naomi’s House & Jacksplace will receive 2%. The remaining 13% will be donated to additional causes, including those local to the CarFest event site. Every ticket purchased contributes directly to supporting these incredible causes.

This year’s Do More Good Week shines a spotlight on these charities by sharing the stories of several young ambassadors - extraordinary children whose lives have been changed by CarFest’s support. Since 2012, CarFest has raised over £25 million for its charitable partners, and in 2024 alone, an impressive £1.26 million was donated. This August Bank Holiday (22nd-24th), CarFest returns to Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire, featuring six festivals rolled into one: FoodFest, KidsFest, RetroFest, SpaFest, StarFest, and Cars at CarFest.

Abbas and His Rainbow Trust Support Worker (Rainbow Trust Children's Charity Ambassador)

Abbas, 11, who loves cars and yellow Lamborghinis, has been chosen as this year’s ambassador for Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, which supports families caring for a child with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Aged six, Abbas was diagnosed with Dystonia Motor Disorder caused by a GNA01 gene mutation, an extremely rare neurological condition affecting movement and coordination.

Abbas is now non-verbal, tube fed and is on a machine at night to help monitor his oxygen and breathing. Dilara cares for him 24/7.

Rainbow Trust began providing practical and emotional support to the family in July 2023, which has made a huge difference. Before Rainbow Trust, Dilara could not leave Abbas alone so had little respite.

Rainbow Trust Family Support Worker Cindy takes Abbas out to the shops and plays with him, giving Dilara a break and someone to confide in. It has also enabled Dilara to attend big family events for the first time in years.

Abbas, 11 from Southampton (Rainbow Trust Children's Charity Ambassador)

Without Rainbow Trust Dilara’s life would have been much harder.

Dilara said: “Cindy has made such a difference; I can trust her alone with Abbas. When Cindy's here, I can take my mind off Abbas for a while and focus on things I need to get done. She is one of those people that I really rely on.

“I can leave Abbas with her the whole day. I'm relaxed with Cindy. She sits down with me, and I can talk freely which gets everything out of my system.

“Rainbow Trust is amazing. Abbas is always waiting for Cindy to come. When I say Cindy is coming today, he’s really happy.” A huge fan of all cars, Abbas is especially excited to attend CarFest this year.

Dilara added, “He cannot wait for all the activities and cars. His favourite is a yellow Lamborghini.”

Zillah Bingley, Chief Executive of Rainbow Trust, said: “We are extremely grateful to have been chosen as a national charity partner for CarFest 2025. The funds raised will make a vital difference to seriously ill children and their families.

This year, 10% of ticket sales and all festival profits will go directly to these charities, ensuring that more children like Abbas can find joy, confidence, and adventure beyond their diagnosis.

This summer, global pop sensation Rita Ora will headline the Main Stage on Saturday 23rd August. That’s not all, and alongside Rita, fans can enjoy a whole host of acts, including the rock-tastic Travis, folk-rock musician Tom Walker, 80s pop sensations Madness as well as the smooth blues of Seasick Steve to name a few.

CarFest 2025 will be the best yet, celebrating music, family fun, and fundraising all in one place. Get ready for an unforgettable weekend! Tickets are available now at www.carfest.org.