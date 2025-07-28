1310 mile Run for Cancer research UK

Throughout 2025 James is attempting to run 1310 miles in order to raise funds for Cancer research UK

Through the wind, rain and recent high temperatures, James Murrell from Gosport has been running towards a goal of 1310 miles in 2025. This distance, equal to 50 marathons and further than land's end to John O'groats is being covered in support of Cancer research UK.

In recent times James has seen friends and family be diagnosed with differing forms for the disease which has driven him to don his trainers and tie his laces.

James is asking for help if you can in aid of his epic distance run to provide funds for vital research into curing Cancer. Every penny raised will be very much appreciated and will assist in life saving research.