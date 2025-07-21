180 mile cycle to Devon for childrens hospice

By Kyle Hounsome
Contributor
Published 21st Jul 2025, 11:26 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 11:48 BST
From July 21st - July 25th 2025 Portsmouth born Kyle, 38 will be cycling a mammoth 180 miles from his home in Wecock Farm to Combe Martin in Devon. Here he will walk a further 4 miles to the base of Holdstone Down, joining the Aetherius Society as they walk to the summit in the name of world peace. Kyle is raising funds for The Chestnut Tree House children's hospice, whom are based in Sussex, and he is doing so in memory of his dad Pete, who passed away aged 56 in 2021.

After having walked 131.08 miles over eight days (seven actually walking with one days rest) from the 18th-25th of June 2025, and having raised £518 of his initial £1000 target, Kyle is cycling roughly 180 miles to Devon to complete his £1000 goal for the Sussex based childrens hospice.

The walk in June was the first time Kyle had ever taken on such a venture for chariry. He slept outside in nature on four of those evenings without a tent, as the heat meant a sleeping bag was enough. The other three nights he slept in the studio of Pure gym in Winchester, at Swindon hospital and, on the day he took a pause, he slept at his 92 years young aunts.

Join Kyle on his journey as he goes live on Tiktok whilst he cycles. Links to his social media accounts, with predominate utilisation of Tiktok and Instagram, are found on his poster. Or, simply search for @rainbowwarriorkyle on either platform and you will easily find him.

You can donate to his Just Giving fundraiser via the QR code on his poster or directly via his web page here:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/kyle-hounsome-3

Kyle, 38 from Portsmouth sat in the woods of Wecock Farm, where he currently lives

1. Contributed

Kyle, 38 from Portsmouth sat in the woods of Wecock Farm, where he currently lives Photo: Submitted

Kyle on the property of The Chestnut Tree House children's hospice

2. Contributed

Kyle on the property of The Chestnut Tree House children's hospice Photo: Submitted

Kyle's Instagram account where he will be sharing more of his journey

3. Contributed

Kyle's Instagram account where he will be sharing more of his journey Photo: Submitted

Poster promoting Kyle's 180 mile cycle to Devon for the children's hospice The Chestnut Tree House

4. Contributed

Poster promoting Kyle's 180 mile cycle to Devon for the children's hospice The Chestnut Tree House Photo: Submitted

