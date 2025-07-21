180 mile cycle to Devon for childrens hospice

After having walked 131.08 miles over eight days (seven actually walking with one days rest) from the 18th-25th of June 2025, and having raised £518 of his initial £1000 target, Kyle is cycling roughly 180 miles to Devon to complete his £1000 goal for the Sussex based childrens hospice.

The walk in June was the first time Kyle had ever taken on such a venture for chariry. He slept outside in nature on four of those evenings without a tent, as the heat meant a sleeping bag was enough. The other three nights he slept in the studio of Pure gym in Winchester, at Swindon hospital and, on the day he took a pause, he slept at his 92 years young aunts.

Join Kyle on his journey as he goes live on Tiktok whilst he cycles. Links to his social media accounts, with predominate utilisation of Tiktok and Instagram, are found on his poster. Or, simply search for @rainbowwarriorkyle on either platform and you will easily find him.

You can donate to his Just Giving fundraiser via the QR code on his poster or directly via his web page here:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/kyle-hounsome-3

