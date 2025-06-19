24 hour archery world record attempt for Macmillan

By Claire Treasure
Published 19th Jun 2025, 14:49 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 15:20 BST
On Saturday, June 21st, David Brown shall be attempting to set a new archery Guinness world record for the highest score in 24hrs.

David was diagnosed with skin cancer three years ago. He has recently been given the all clear, and now wishes to raise money to support people who have not been as fortunate as himself, have been or are in need of MacMillan Cancer Support. He will be carrying out his attempt at Portsdown Archery Club.

Macmillan gives people with cancer everything they’ve got. If you’re diagnosed, your worries are Macmillan’s worries. Macmillan’s doing whatever it takes. But without your help, Macmillan can’t support everyone who needs them.

The number of people diagnosed with cancer is growing, Macmillan are doing whatever it takes to help more people with cancer get the best care the UK has to offer, whoever and wherever they are.

To donate, please visit David's just giving page: David Brown is fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support

