5K Silent Disco Walk

By juliet Bowskill
Contributor
Published 26th Apr 2025, 19:12 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 14:36 BST
On Saturday 26th April 2025, Juliet Bowskill co-founder of SENDsational Walks organised for local residents and a specialist school (The Waterloo School) in Waterlooville to complete a 5K Silent Disco Walk. They danced, skipped and sang around Waterlooville to raise awareness, during the month of National Autism Acceptance month and raised £310.00

During the month of April, the National Autistic Society fundraising event is to walk 5k during April.

Juliet a SENDadvocate for the Havant Borough Community raised the 5K walking challenge by gathering a community and Silent Disco Headsets.

It was so much fun, choosing from two channels of playlists and with the added bonus of a microphone where we were encouraged and motivated during the walk.

The Waterloo School Headteacher Kirsty Robinson, SENDCO Mrs Hudson, Business Manager Mrs Hamson and teacher Mrs BrownThe Waterloo School Headteacher Kirsty Robinson, SENDCO Mrs Hudson, Business Manager Mrs Hamson and teacher Mrs Brown
The local community noticed our colourful spectrum and we got lots of car beeps, waves and cheers. The local residents were making donations and a waitress in a restaurant ran out to give us a hug and praise us on raising awareness. It really did illustrate inclusivity within our community.

Everyone had fun and said let's do it again. SENDsational Walks brings a multitude of physical, mental and social benefits for us all.

