5K Silent Disco Walk
During the month of April, the National Autistic Society fundraising event is to walk 5k during April.
Juliet a SENDadvocate for the Havant Borough Community raised the 5K walking challenge by gathering a community and Silent Disco Headsets.
It was so much fun, choosing from two channels of playlists and with the added bonus of a microphone where we were encouraged and motivated during the walk.
The local community noticed our colourful spectrum and we got lots of car beeps, waves and cheers. The local residents were making donations and a waitress in a restaurant ran out to give us a hug and praise us on raising awareness. It really did illustrate inclusivity within our community.
Everyone had fun and said let's do it again. SENDsational Walks brings a multitude of physical, mental and social benefits for us all.