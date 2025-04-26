Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday 26th April 2025, Juliet Bowskill co-founder of SENDsational Walks organised for local residents and a specialist school (The Waterloo School) in Waterlooville to complete a 5K Silent Disco Walk. They danced, skipped and sang around Waterlooville to raise awareness, during the month of National Autism Acceptance month and raised £310.00

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the month of April, the National Autistic Society fundraising event is to walk 5k during April.

Juliet a SENDadvocate for the Havant Borough Community raised the 5K walking challenge by gathering a community and Silent Disco Headsets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was so much fun, choosing from two channels of playlists and with the added bonus of a microphone where we were encouraged and motivated during the walk.

The Waterloo School Headteacher Kirsty Robinson, SENDCO Mrs Hudson, Business Manager Mrs Hamson and teacher Mrs Brown

The local community noticed our colourful spectrum and we got lots of car beeps, waves and cheers. The local residents were making donations and a waitress in a restaurant ran out to give us a hug and praise us on raising awareness. It really did illustrate inclusivity within our community.

Everyone had fun and said let's do it again. SENDsational Walks brings a multitude of physical, mental and social benefits for us all.