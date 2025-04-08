7,800 mile trip inspires business owners to host charity fundraiser for Falklands veterans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two local Armed Forces veterans, Robin Cheesman and Mick Forfar, have joined forces to raise vital funds for a Falkland Islands based charity which supports veterans, families and next of kin of those killed in action.

Long term friends, Robin and Mick, are organising a very special St. George’s Day charity dinner and auction to support Liberty Lodge ( www.libertylodgefi.com ).

This incredible veterans’ charity provides free accommodation and visitor hosting services in Stanley, the Falklands capital, to enable Falklands War veterans and their families to gather, connect and reflect on the sacrifices loved ones made during the 1982 Falklands War.

Robin and Mick’s dedication to this cause is deeply personal. Last year, they made the 7,800 mile journey to the South Atlantic islands to pay their respects to those who fought during the Argentinian invasion. Accompanying their friend, Kev, a retired Major who served as a Private in the conflict, the group visited battle sites, graves of the fallen, famous beaches, and monuments honouring those who liberated the Falklands over 40 years ago.

Their stay, exploring significant locations, uncovering facts and re-tracing major War milestone events was all made possible by Liberty Lodge. Robin and Mick were truly inspired to help give others the opportunity to experience the benefits Liberty Lodge offers.

They stayed for a week at Liberty Lodge, run by the Falklands Veteran Foundation, which relies solely on donations and is mainly run by volunteer Falklands residents and ex-military personnel. Liberty Lodge’s team host and organise every aspect of returning veterans’ stays on the island, including transport, private tours and excursions, making sure every veteran experiences a highly personal, outstanding and memorable trip.

During their trip, speaking to other veterans, Robin and Mick came to understand how meaningful it is for veterans to have a serene space where they can reconnect with one another. They also discovered that four decades after the War, the Islanders continue to be extremely grateful for everything veterans have done for them.

Robin said, “Liberty Lodge is a sanctuary for those visiting the Islands to seek closure, to pay their respects or simply be where their loved ones were lost. It's a home away from home for veterans, their families and relatives of those who didn’t return. Mick and I hope by doing our bit to raise funds to maintain Liberty Lodge, it will be available for generations to come.”

Both Robin and Mick bring their professional experience to their forthcoming initiative. Robin is Director at Milkwood Care, a Hampshire based company providing private residential and nursing care. For some years, Milkwood Care,(www.milkwoodcare.co.uk), has supported various service charities, earning a reputation for creating veteran-friendly care environments. Mick’s passion is hospitality; he is the owner of Carter and Co. (www.carterco.co.uk ), a much loved, restaurant and bar located in Southsea, known for its vibrant atmosphere, making it the perfect venue for this special charity event.

You are cordially invited - St.George’s Day Charity Dinner, Carter & Co. Southsea

The St George’s Day Charity Black Tie Dinner in aid of Liberty Lodge will be held on Wednesday 23rd April and promises an unforgettable evening. Guests will enjoy exquisite dining, live music from DJ Vince Hillaire, plus a raffle and auction with generous prizes.

Tickets are £75. Reserve your table to enjoy a fabulous evening of entertainment, knowing you’re directly supporting veterans and their families.

For tickets, email [email protected] or telephone 02394 008103.

For more information about Milkwood Care, email [email protected] or telephone 01730 233 993.