A 24 Hour 'Bowlathon' event for local charity Sophie's Legacy

Debbie Watts, President at Palmerston Indoor Bowls Club, Palmerston Drive Fareham, along with her husband Mick are bowling for 24 hours, non-stop in aid of Sophie’s Legacy.

Starting on Friday 31 January at 9.30am through to 1st Februay 9.30am. Members and non- members are invited to take part for a small fee of just £5.00 for a 1 hour session to join them on the carpet for a game of bowls. There will be on the spot prizes awarded throughout the event too.

Debbie and Mick Watts from Gosport have been raising funds throughout 2024 at the club for Debbie’s chosen charity, Sophie’s Legacy. A charity set up to help support families of young children in hospital undergoing long-term treatment.

Having already completed a number of events and raffles throughout 2024, her next event is set to be her toughest yet. Bowling for 24 hours against and alongside her husband Mick and many bowlers from the club.

Debbie Watts President of Palmerston Indoor Bowls Club and her husband Mick Watts at Palmerston Bowls Club

Debbie Watts, club president commented: “We are looking forward to this event and already have a number of members signed up for early daytime sessions. However, we need to have more for the evening, and early hours of the morning too.

“So if you would like to get involved whether you have bowled before or not or would like to sponsor us please get in touch on 01329 232005. It is a great opportunity to give the sport of indoor bowls a try and donate to a great local charity. All proceeds will go direct to Sophie’s Legacy and there will also be a cake sale and opportunity to spectate at the event. Plus the bar will be open too!"

Sophie's story | Sophies Legacy

Sophie's Legacy was created in memorial of Sophie Fairall and the legacy of change she wanted to create.

Sophie had just turned 9 when she was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma in September 2020. During her treatment, she endured 9 rounds of intense chemotherapy and 7 weeks of radiotherapy.

Sophie never managed to get into remission and in June 2021, after only eight weeks on a programme of maintenance chemotherapy, she relapsed. With no treatment options left Sophie passed away aged 10, in September 2021, just 1 year after her diagnosis.