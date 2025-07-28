A Bad Taste Show Review - A fantastic night out filled with laughs from all

The format of the show was simple: 2 to 5-minute sketches featuring weird and wonderful characters. Throughout the performance, we encountered familiar faces again, from a couple eager to spice up their lives to the TikTok Mum. All the sketches flowed seamlessly, maintaining a great pace, and the transitions between them were well-handled with music and character voices.

Right from the start, with a hilariously crafted pre-show announcement, I knew I was in for an excellent night out. It was perhaps the best pre-show announcement I’ve ever heard, and it captured my attention. Although I didn’t know what to expect after that, I found myself laughing along with the rest of the audience. The show featured Corrinne Strickett, Poppy Lowles, Jim Glaister, and Aaron Bartlett, also known as Skip. This ensemble of actors worked fantastically together, combining their talents to create a memorable experience for everyone. Each actor had their moment to showcase their comedic skills, and it was wonderful to see local talent shine on stage.

The writing is the heart of the show, having been crafted by the cast and various other writers. There was never a dull moment. I particularly enjoyed the ‘Despair Shop’ sketches and the wild twists that ran throughout the performance. From what I gathered, the audience also appreciated the 45-minute show, with most sketches earning rounds of applause and plenty of laughter. There were moments of audience participation that further enhanced the atmosphere in this iconic venue, known for being a platform for creatives to showcase their talents.

This was a great night out with superbly written comedy sketches that reminded you of the golden age of British sketch shows. The Bad Taste Show will now be heading to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to delight audiences. They are currently crowdfunding for funds to showcase their show and the many costs that come with taking a show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. If you like to find out more and if you can donate, then please do - A Bad Taste Show - a Creative & Arts crowdfunding project in Winchester by A Bad Taste Show.

If you would like to watch the first 2 episodes, you can find them here - https://youtube.com/@thebadtasteshowtv?si=eSWvLRc6FDVCMV_A

I'm excited to see what this talented ensemble of actors and writers will do next. Best of luck with your run at the Edinburgh Fringe! If you’re attending this year, you can catch 'A Bad Taste Show' at Theatre 2 of the Surgeon's Hall at 4:45 PM from Monday, August 18th to Saturday, August 23rd. It's important to support our local creative community, and we need more nights like this!

1 . Contributed The cast of A Bad Taste Show From left to right: Poppy Lowles, Corinne Strickett, Jim Glaister and Aaron 'Skip' Bartlett Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The cast of A Bad Taste Show From left to right: Poppy Lowles, Aaron 'Skip' Bartlett, Corinne Strickett and Jim Glaister Photo: Submitted Photo Sales