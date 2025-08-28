A creative future for Hilsea Station

This weekend, residents are invited to reimagine Hilsea Station as more than just a place to catch a train. On Sunday 31st August 2025, from 1pm to 3pm, a special Creative Consultation Event will take people on a trail of connection and creativity through Hilsea Lines, finishing at Casemates Studios & Café.

The event promises a family-friendly afternoon with doodle stations, voice recordings, and a walking trail, offering the community an opportunity to share ideas for a new micro community hub at Hilsea Station.

Community Spotlight CIC, who are hosting the event, believe the station could become a vital hub for residents—not just a stop on the railway line, but a welcoming space for creativity, social connection, and community wellbeing.

Working in partnership with Hampshire Community Rail Partnership and supported by the Community Rail Network, the initiative aims to bring local voices to the heart of planning. By gathering stories, sketches, and suggestions, the organisers hope to co-create a vision for a station that reflects Hilsea’s unique character.

Hilsea Station

“Stations can be so much more than transit points—they can be spaces that spark creativity, connect people, and strengthen neighbourhoods,” said the organisers.

The walk begins at Hilsea Station and meanders through the historic Hilsea Lines, offering a chance not just to contribute ideas, but to experience the landscape that surrounds the station. The trail ends at Casemates Studios & Café, where conversations and creativity can continue over refreshments.

For more details, residents can email [email protected] or if you are unable to attend in person, you can share your ideas in our Facebook Event https://facebook.com/events/s/hilsea-station-creative-consul/1284675886380767/

This is more than a consultation—it’s an invitation to shape the future of Hilsea Station together.