A Day of Excitement with the National Education Museum
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Further to our article of 10th June, the National Education Museum were very pleased to welcome among our guests on 1st June our Honorary Patron, Professor Jim Al-Khalili.
As a resident of Portsmouth, Jim Al-Khalili is a well known Physicist and Broadcaster including the Radio 4 Life Scientific.
The photo shows Jim Professor Jim Al-Khalili, Physicist and Broadcaster, and Honorary Patron of the NEM with Laura Watford, CEO STEMunity and Portsmouth NEU Assistant Secretary.