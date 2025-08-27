A decade of love: couple celebrate 10-year wedding anniversary with photoshoot on HMS Warrior, Portsmouth

Originally from Derby, the couple held their entire wedding ceremony and reception on HMS Warrior in 2015. Drawn by the ship’s rich naval heritage and a personal connection—Martin having served in the Royal Navy—the venue holds special meaning for them.

To mark their milestone anniversary, they commissioned Portsmouth-based photographer Naomi Lloyd, who also captured their original wedding, for a commemorative photoshoot.

Naomi Lloyd, a seasoned photographer with over 18 years’ experience specialising in weddings, portraits and legacy storytelling, said:

“It was incredibly moving to be invited back. I remember their wedding day vividly, and capturing their 10-year anniversary in the same stunning setting was a true privilege.”

The National Museum of the Royal Navy, custodians of HMS Warrior, were delighted to welcome Naomi and the couple back on board with exclusive access to recreate their treasured wedding-day moments. HMS Warrior has become an increasingly popular choice for couples seeking a distinctive venue, now offering bespoke wedding packages designed to make each celebration truly unique.

Francesca Denman, Event Marketing Manager at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, said:

“It was an honour to welcome Martin and Angela back to HMS Warrior. The ship holds a special place for many couples, and what makes it even more meaningful is that every wedding celebrated here helps support the ongoing care and preservation of this iconic part of Portsmouth’s heritage”

Following their time aboard HMS Warrior, Martin and Angela enjoyed morning coffee at The Keppel’s Head Hotel, located just across the road from the ship. Welcomed into the hotel’s elegant Georgian dining room—a popular choice for wedding guests and visitors to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard—the couple relaxed and reminisced while Naomi captured a few final portraits.

Naomi also produced a short legacy film for the couple, blending photography with voice recordings and music to create a lasting keepsake of their reflections on ten years of marriage. During the recording, Martin turned to Angela and said, “Every day, I thank her for being my wife.” His voice cracked with emotion, and Angela was visibly moved, tears welling in her eyes as she reached for his hand.

“Moments like these bring memories to life in a powerful way,” Naomi explained. “Seeing how emotional it was for them, talking about their return to the Warrior and reflecting on ten years of marriage, was truly special. It shows that romance should be captured throughout the years, not just on the wedding day. I was moved witnessing Martin brought to tears, and this inspired me to create Legacy Chapter Films—a storytelling experience designed to capture and preserve the emotions and stories that matter most.”

Angela added: “The photos are absolutely brilliant! Naomi captured the occasion beautifully. We’re so grateful to Naomi for making our anniversary even more special. We couldn’t have asked anyone else to capture it, just as she did ten years ago.”

For couples considering celebrating their own milestones, Naomi Lloyd offers relaxed, story-led anniversary and couples’ photography in Portsmouth, Southsea, Hampshire, and beyond, featuring iconic locations such as HMS Warrior.

Find out more:

Photography with Naomi Lloyd:

Weddings on HMS Warrior:

Watch Martin and Angela’s Legacy Chapter Film here:

https://www.naomilloyd.co.uk/legacyportraitfilms

