A fun run and athletic challenge for young people

Can your school beat Lee-on-the-Solent Juniors this year to claim the £500 reward towards sports equipment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For over 20 years, in conjunction with the Gosport Half Marathon, Gosport Road Runners have hosted a Fun Run for young children at Bay House School (now King’s Academy Bay House).

Last year, a second more challenging race event was introduced, targeted mainly at older children (U17) and for those with a more competitive spirit, whatever their age. The original event however, remains what it has always been, which is a Fun Run for children under 12 and where parents can accompany their children should they wish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every entrant is given a race number and their finishing time digitally recorded.

Lee-on-the-Solent Junior School and participants from Years 3, 4 and 6 with their prize.

All the young people, whatever their age, receive a medal and a ‘Goodie Bag’ for finishing (no medal for parents though!). The first three boys and girls in each event are presented with special trophies depicting their final position.

We are extremely fortunate to have sponsorship from Develotec, a local civil engineering contractor, V Lounge tanning salon and R.O.M. scaffolding. This sponsorship has allowed us to improve the race experience for our young runners in line with the main event and to encourage them to continue and explore further opportunities to have fun and improve their fitness such as the local Junior Park Run.

Although these events are open to all children, we were able to offer an additional prize of £500 to the school or club with the largest number of entrants for the purchase of sporting equipment of their choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s winner was Lee-on-the-Solent Junior School with 31 entrants and they were presented with a cheque at their school assembly by Andy Clutton who is the organiser for the Children’s races. The School have used the prize money to purchase PE and breaktime equipment including rugby balls, football nets and basketballs to support the range of sports on offer in both PE lessons and free time.

It was very gratifying to see how the teachers had incorporated and presented these events to the children to show how they can challenge themselves to achieve their own personal ambitions whatever they should be.

“The Gosport Half Marathon Fun Run and Challenge runs offered children in our school community the chance to participate in a local community event, as well as compete in a race environment. The event was well planned, and an excellent opportunity for those more competitive in spirit, including members of our school Athletics Team, and those who wanted a personal challenge and to demonstrate their school values of Resilience, Self-Regulation and Independence”, said Miss Melly, Deputy Headteacher.

This year's medal has been designed by Lee-on-the-Solent Juniors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both of these events are being held again this year on Sunday 16th November, in conjunction with the Gosport Half Marathon, and Gosport Road Runners would like to invite local children, Schools and Clubs to take part.

The under 12 children’s Fun Run will start at 9:00 am distance 1km and the under 17 Challenge Race will start at 9:15 am distance 2km.

There will also be a mass warm up session led by Bootcamp UK at 8:45 prior to both junior events.

Entry into either race is £3 and there is a limit on the number of children allowed to take part.