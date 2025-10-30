A fun run and athletic challenge for young people

Shortly before 2,000 entrants set off for the Gosport Half Marathon at 10am on Sunday 16th November there will be two running events for young people taking place at the Community Sports Centre, King's Academy Bay House, Gosport, PO12 2QX.

There’s a pre-race mass warm up to music at 8.45am for all the youngsters led by Bootcamp UK Gosport and of course parents and guardians can join in should they wish.

The under 12’s Fun Run (1k) starts at 9am and the under 17’s Challenge Race (2k) at 9.15am. Parents and guardians can run with their children in the Fun Run only but unfortunately there are no medals for the adults!

There is a goodie bag and medal for every finisher and special trophies for the first three boys and girls.

Start of the 2024 Fun Run

Every entrant will be given a race number and their finishing time digitally recorded. The best represented school or club on the day will receive £500 from Gosport Road Runners to purchase sporting equipment of their choice. Can your school beat Lee-on-the-Solent Juniors this year to claim the £500 reward?

There are refreshments in the main hall and mobile food/drink vans at the Sports Centre.

All profits from these events and the Gosport Half Marathon are given to local good causes.

Entry into either event is £3 payable either on the day or online Here

Enquiries and further information can be found Here or by email [email protected]