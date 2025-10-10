A new movement for young riders begins at Southsea Skatepark

Shred Academy, a not-for-profit initiative founded by local dad Bernard Harding, offers structured coaching in scootering, skateboarding and BMX with a difference - it’s all about mindset, progression and belonging.

“Every pro started somewhere,” says Bernie. “We’ve created a place where kids can fall, learn, laugh, and get back up again - together. It’s not about being perfect, it’s about showing up.”

Bernie and his wife Molly began home-educating their two sons, Sylv and Frank, after struggling to find a school environment that suited their learning styles. When the family started spending time at Southsea Skatepark, everything changed.

“The skatepark community welcomed us with open arms,” Bernie explains. “Our boys didn’t just grow in skill - they grew in confidence, resilience, and character. We saw firsthand how powerful this environment can be, and we wanted other kids to experience that same transformation.”

That experience became the foundation for Shred Academy: a curriculum-based coaching programme that blends action sports with life skills, growth mindset principles and positive peer support.

The Academy’s coaching line-up features world champion Effraim Catlow, European champions Harvey Perkins and Noah Tiller and professional-level riders including street style legend Danny Clements, all passionate about giving back to the next generation. The team’s focus is on encouragement, inclusion and steady progression - from the first push across the park to mastering big lines and tricks.

“It’s about confidence first, skills second,” says one of the lead coaches. “We don’t measure success in medals - we measure it in smiles, effort and courage.”

Shred Academy operates as a non-profit community initiative, designed to strengthen Southsea Skatepark’s youth engagement and offer an inspiring alternative to traditional team sports. Each session follows a carefully structured pathway - Groms, Senders and Sweats - helping riders progress through levels while earning badges and celebrating milestones.

The project also promotes inclusivity, welcoming children of all abilities and backgrounds. Sessions emphasise teamwork, safety, and self-belief in a fun, supportive environment.

The first term launches with scooter coaching, with plans to expand into skateboarding and BMX once established. Spaces are limited and expected to fill quickly.

Parents can find out more and book sessions at www.shredacademy.co.uk or follow the project on Instagram via @shredacademyofficial and #ShredSquad.

Coach Harvey Perkins looking a young rider mid-air during practice at Southsea Skatepark - part of the new community project helping local children build confidence and progression through action sports.

Coach Danny Clements works one-on-one with a young rider, helping build confidence on the ramps.

Coach Noah Tiller (right) watches as a young rider launches from the snake run.

Shred Academy rider sends a big trick above the iconic Southsea Skatepark bandstand - celebrating skill, style, and courage.