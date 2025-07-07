Lizzie Cornelius founder of icanseethesea.com has generously donated a collection of her vibrant artwork to the paediatric Accident and Emergency department of our very own Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

Children having to visit a hospital environment already traumatised by a sudden illness or accident, can find it intimidating, and overwhelming. The clinical white walls and the constant presence of medical equipment can amplify feelings of anxiety. Lizzie’s presence of colourful work which has been blown up to a massive scale to adorn the corridors and treatment rooms hopes that her art becomes a powerful antidote to their distressing visit.

Room with a view.

The Staff at QA hospital have the Havant Rotary Club to thank for funds quickly raised by putting out their plea to other rotary groups, to enable the large full scale works to be printed and installed.

Beyond the immediate impact on the children, this donation also benefits their families and the dedicated hospital staff. For nurses and doctors who work tirelessly to provide care, It softens the edges of a demanding environment, making it more inviting and less institutional.

"Windsurfing" an icanseethesea iconic image.

Lizzie’s donation speaks volumes about her understanding of the healing power of art. It’s not merely about decorating a space; it's about creating an environment that fosters emotional well-being. Her inclusion of local scenes offers children familiar comfort, while her trademark pink seagulls, often playfully scattered throughout her pieces, provide a delightful element that children can even count, turning observation into an engaging activity.

Colourful image depicting Portsmouth & Southsea - "The Life of Bryant"

In addition to the displayed artwork, Lizzie has also thoughtfully provided a collection of colouring sheets featuring her unique designs, offering another engaging activity to help children or their siblings during their hospital visits.

Art has been shown to reduce stress, stimulate imagination, and even aid in pain management by providing a positive distraction. For young patients, who may struggle to articulate their fears or discomfort, the visual language of art can offer a non-verbal outlet for expression and a source of quiet contemplation.

To find out more about Lizzie and her work checkout her website at www.icanseethesea.com