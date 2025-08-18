A Perfect Afternoon In Purbrook

As the Purbrook Horticultural Society invited the Community to join us at the Annual Summer Show held at Crookhorn College , Stakes Hill Road on Sunday 17th, the sun was shining brightly and the Fruit, Flowers and Vegetable exhibits appeared to be aware of their importance and rose to the occasion making for difficult judging decisions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Floral Art surpassed themselves with so many exhibits showing skill and artistry using materials from petite Flowers to large blousy Blooms. The well supported Handicraft section contained exhibits ranging from small hand made greeting Cards to large Crocheted Throws and then the Home Baking exhibits had visitors salivating which ensured the Refreshments area was filled with happy people enjoying slices of home made cake with their Cuppa whilst catching up with old friends or making new. Young people impressed with their skill; imagination and enthusiasm with proud parents and Grandparents acting as paparazzi as they received their awards the youngsters then appeared to spend all their winnings on the Tombola or purchasing plants!

A welcome addition was the stall manned by volunteers from the New Blendworth Centre in Horndean promoting their cause which is our choice of charity to support this year. The Show proved to be successful but this can only be achieved thanks to the dedicated volunteers who rolled up their sleeves, lifted and shifted items, baked and stewarded all with a smile and looking smart in the new Polo Shirts showing that even small Societies can look professional. In reference to the Polo Shirts our gratitude is extended to Hargreaves Promotions who pulled out all the stops to ensure our order was completed in time for the Show even though it was thier busy period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So if you too are interested in Purbrook Horticultural Society membership which costs just £5 per annum per household then either check out the web site www.purbrookhorticulturalsociety.org.uk or visit us at the Trading Store situated on London Road purbrook adjacent to the allotments and open Saturday mornings from 930-1130 where all ages, with or without allotments or gardens are welcome.