A starry night: Portsmouth High School's Reception and Pre-School’s Radiant Nativity

The world’s only one-man band donkey, is struggling with writer’s block. Looking for inspiration, he is delighted when Mary and Joseph ask for his help on their journey to Bethlehem. The arrival of a new-born baby, not to mention angels, shepherds and kings, Honky Tonky soon finds he has plenty to write about.

‘Our Pre-School and Reception Class children certainly rose to the occasion’, said Head of Early Years, Mrs Fabre de la Grange. ‘We have been practising our songs as well as our lines and the children were excited to perform on stage.

Events such as these build confidence from a very young age and prepare the children for new opportunities as they move through the school.’