A Taste of Bavaria at Bedhampton Court’s Oktoberfest
Deputy Mayor of Havant, Cllr Paul Tansom, officially opened the Oktoberfest at Bedhampton Court, delivering a speech and cutting the ceremonial ribbon.
The afternoon included Oompa music, singing, and dancing, including a Bavarian dance performed by staff.
Residents were able to enjoy a variety of activities, from archery and axe throwing to a sausage-eating competition and a bottle tombola.
Traditional refreshments, such as pretzels, cakes, and a selection of German sausages, were also available. Residents and visitors enjoyed a photo booth complete with Oktoberfest-themed glasses.
“It was such a brilliant afternoon. The effort everyone put in was fantastic and the residents had such a lovely afternoon,” said Debbie, a member of the Bedhampton Court team.
Residents shared their enjoyment of the event. Margaret, who attended, said: “We had such a great afternoon. I really enjoyed the dancing and the sausage-eating competition was really fun.”
As part of the Healthcare Homes group, Bedhampton Court regularly arranges events that are engaging for residents.
The Healthcare Homes Group is a leading provider of residential, homecare, and live-in care services across the UK.
The group operates 48 care homes and nine homecare branches and is marking its 20th anniversary in 2025.
It offers a range of care including dementia, nursing and respite care.