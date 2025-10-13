A Taste of Bavaria at Bedhampton Court’s Oktoberfest

By Luke Smout
Contributor
Published 13th Oct 2025, 15:48 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 09:48 BST
Bedhampton Court, part of the Healthcare Homes group, recently held its very own Oktoberfest, welcoming residents, relatives, and staff to a day of music, games, and traditional German treats.

Deputy Mayor of Havant, Cllr Paul Tansom, officially opened the Oktoberfest at Bedhampton Court, delivering a speech and cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

The afternoon included Oompa music, singing, and dancing, including a Bavarian dance performed by staff.

Residents were able to enjoy a variety of activities, from archery and axe throwing to a sausage-eating competition and a bottle tombola.

Prost! Residents raise a cheer at Bedhampton Court’s Oktoberfest.placeholder image
Prost! Residents raise a cheer at Bedhampton Court’s Oktoberfest.

Traditional refreshments, such as pretzels, cakes, and a selection of German sausages, were also available. Residents and visitors enjoyed a photo booth complete with Oktoberfest-themed glasses.

“It was such a brilliant afternoon. The effort everyone put in was fantastic and the residents had such a lovely afternoon,” said Debbie, a member of the Bedhampton Court team.

Residents shared their enjoyment of the event. Margaret, who attended, said: “We had such a great afternoon. I really enjoyed the dancing and the sausage-eating competition was really fun.”

As part of the Healthcare Homes group, Bedhampton Court regularly arranges events that are engaging for residents.

Bedhampton Court Home Manager- Karen Williams, with the Deputy Mayor of Havant- Councillor Paul Tansomplaceholder image
Bedhampton Court Home Manager- Karen Williams, with the Deputy Mayor of Havant- Councillor Paul Tansom

The Healthcare Homes Group is a leading provider of residential, homecare, and live-in care services across the UK.

The group operates 48 care homes and nine homecare branches and is marking its 20th anniversary in 2025.

It offers a range of care including dementia, nursing and respite care.

