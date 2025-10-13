A Taste of Bavaria at Bedhampton Court’s Oktoberfest

Bedhampton Court, part of the Healthcare Homes group, recently held its very own Oktoberfest, welcoming residents, relatives, and staff to a day of music, games, and traditional German treats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Mayor of Havant, Cllr Paul Tansom, officially opened the Oktoberfest at Bedhampton Court, delivering a speech and cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

The afternoon included Oompa music, singing, and dancing, including a Bavarian dance performed by staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents were able to enjoy a variety of activities, from archery and axe throwing to a sausage-eating competition and a bottle tombola.

Prost! Residents raise a cheer at Bedhampton Court’s Oktoberfest.

Traditional refreshments, such as pretzels, cakes, and a selection of German sausages, were also available. Residents and visitors enjoyed a photo booth complete with Oktoberfest-themed glasses.

“It was such a brilliant afternoon. The effort everyone put in was fantastic and the residents had such a lovely afternoon,” said Debbie, a member of the Bedhampton Court team.

Residents shared their enjoyment of the event. Margaret, who attended, said: “We had such a great afternoon. I really enjoyed the dancing and the sausage-eating competition was really fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the Healthcare Homes group, Bedhampton Court regularly arranges events that are engaging for residents.

Bedhampton Court Home Manager- Karen Williams, with the Deputy Mayor of Havant- Councillor Paul Tansom

The Healthcare Homes Group is a leading provider of residential, homecare, and live-in care services across the UK.

The group operates 48 care homes and nine homecare branches and is marking its 20th anniversary in 2025.

It offers a range of care including dementia, nursing and respite care.