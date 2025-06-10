‘A welcome reminder of the fight for equality’ – Portsmouth MP visits Navy vessel

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has said the first ever Royal Navy vessel wrapped in Pride colours is ‘a welcome reminder of the fight for LGBTQ+ equality’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Morgan made the comments on a visit to Portsmouth Historic Quarter where he took a trip on the former Royal Navy landing craft ahead of Portsmouth hosting UK Pride on June 7.

Landing Craft Foxtrot 8 (F8), which members of the public are able to view and take trips onboard, has been wrapped in Rainbow colours to mark 25 years since the ban on gay people serving in the UK armed forces was lifted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until January 2000, LGBTQ+ people were banned from serving and faced dishonourable discharge, loss of medals, surveillance and interrogation.

Stephen Morgan MP

The city MP has long campaigned for LGBTQ+ veterans to ensure they receive the apology, restoration of ranks, and compensation they deserve, making the case for the Government to take action during the passage of the Armed Forces Bill back in 2021.

Mr Morgan has continued that campaign by meeting with representatives of Fighting with Pride and raising their views in Westminster.

The project to put the colourful vinyl wrap on the F8 has been organised with the charity Fighting with Pride ahead of Portsmouth hosting UK Pride on June 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting, he said: “UK Pride taking place in Portsmouth provides us with an opportunity to celebrate our LGBTQ+ community, but also highlight the fight for equality which continues to this day.

“I was delighted to visit the Portsmouth Historic Quarter to see the first ever Royal Navy vessel wrapped in Pride colours to mark 25 years since the ban on gay people serving in the UK armed forces was lifted.

“This vessel is a welcome reminder of how far we’ve come, but also of what more needs to be done to ensure LGBT veterans receive the recognition they deserve.”

Commenting, CEO at Portsmouth Historic Quarter Hannah Prowse said: “In general, heritage organisations are always comfortable telling stories of the distant past – but those within living memory can be more contentious. Younger generations have quite rightly grown up acknowledging the fact that LGBTQ+ individuals are allowed their place in society and in our armed forces as normal. We believe it’s important to highlight how recently-won these freedoms are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To those under the age of 40, it seems astonishing that men and women who served with courage and were willing to risk their lives for their country, were punished for their sexual orientation. They deserve our gratitude and respect.

“In wrapping Landing Craft F8 in this manner, we’re celebrating the inclusivity now present in our armed forces, celebrating the men and women who serve and have served our country with honour, and celebrating the bravery of those who fought to overturn the ban.”

The LGBT Veterans Independent Review, chaired by Lord Etherton, and commissioned by the Ministry of Defence and the Office for Veterans Affairs, examined the experiences of personnel impacted by the Ban.

The Government has completed 32 of the 49 recommendations and work continues at pace to fulfil the recommendations that remain, including financial redress.