Accredited & Certified: Local dog trainer Lisa Newnham receives multiple certifications heading into 2025

Lisa Newnham of GreenDog Dog Training has successfully started the new year with her small dog training company, based in Waterlooville, which provides its services throughout Hampshire.

When we look at our furry family members, we all make those sounds, in awe at how cute and cuddly they are, well most of the time. Sometimes they are a little mischievous and need some support and guidance.

Well, this is where a reputable dog trainer can really help you and your furry friend gain mutual respect and enjoy every moment walking the South Coast and open fields when the sun is shining, and the sea breeze allows your dog to stay refreshed.

Finding an accredited and certified dog trainer is somewhat overlooked by many, taking recommendations from friends can also be a little hit and miss, so always look for an accredited and fully certified dog trainer.

Lisa has been training dogs for the best part of 10 years and has a lifelong passion for dogs of all breeds.

Since starting this passion, Lisa has achieved many accreditations for her training experience, methods and tactics, all of which have been recognised time and time again.

As a local small business standing out from the crowd is vital and what better way than with full certification to validate your skillset and abilities when working with such close family members.

So its advised that you should always look for a reputable and trusted training provider and Lisa of GreenDog Dog Training excels when it comes to accreditations, as she currently holds over 20 certifications in Dog Training spanning from Approved Professional for Kids Around Dogs as well as PACT Accredited and ABTC Registered Animal Training Instructor most recently.

This level of accreditation does not come easy and is testament to the hard work, passion and experience over the past year she has proven to the accrediting bodies mentioned which is now recognised through her certifications achieved for January 2025.

Why is this important, well in Lisa own words “I am really proud to be accredited and recognised by PACT as an ATI. It is important to me to be recognised as an ethical and science-based dog professional, PACT holds that at its core.”

As you can tell, she is exceptionally proud and rightly so, as this is not an easy accreditation to achieve. – Well done, Lisa.

Lisa has also passed her certification with The Dog Training College (DTC-CDT) and is fully certified by the DTC and can be found on their approved dog trainers website as well.

Lisa said, “As an accredited Dog Training College member, I successfully completed their certification to become a professional dog trainer.”

You can view all of the certifications GDDT holds on their website at https://greendogdogtraining.co.uk where you can also view Lisa’s complete range of dog training services that are available across the South Coast.

So when you are looking for a trusted, reputable, fully accredited and certified trainer, you can be confident that choosing GreenDog Dog Training is certainly a wise decision, especially with over 35 recent Google reviews and a full five star rating, why wait, call Lisa today on 07507 722 328 and arrange your consultation and enjoy your summer out and about with your furry family members this summer.