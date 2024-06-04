Adopt South reaches out at this summer’s regional festivals and events
and live on Freeview channel 276
The team will be out and about raising awareness of their adoption and support services at Basingstoke Festival, Portsmouth Pride, the Eastleigh Mela, the New Forest Show and the Romsey Show, as well as a number of other community, faith, cultural, and lifestyle summer events currently being planned including the Isle of Wight.
Within the Adopt South region there are babies, sibling groups and children with additional needs, placed in foster care until forever families can be found for them.
Rachel Reynolds, Head of Adopt South, said:
“We welcome conversations with anyone interested in adoption and are so grateful when interested people come and speak to us or pick up information from our brightly coloured tent. We know events can be busy, but we always have two members of staff available to take a number to call back, talk about the children needing families, and explain the journey to becoming approved as an adoptive parent, which can take just six months with Adopt South.”
To find out more about the events where Adopt South will be, or other opportunities to talk about adoption, visit www.adoptsouth.org.uk or call 0300 3000 011 to speak to their friendly enquiry team.
Ends
Notes for editors
The full schedule for Adopt South stands at summer events is below. More events are likely to be added, with information updated on the Adopt South website as they are confirmed.
· Basingstoke Festival - Exhibiting Wednesday, 29th June
· Portsmouth Pride Saturday, 6 July
· Weekend drop-in Saturday, 20 July, Holiday Inn Southampton (near ferry terminal)
· Eastleigh Mela Sunday, 21 July
· New Forest Show Tues/Weds/Thurs 30 July to 1 Aug
· Romsey Show Saturday, 14 September
You can find Adopt South online at:
· Website: www.adoptsouth.org.uk
· Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adoptsouthuk
· Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adoptsouth/
· LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/adopt-south