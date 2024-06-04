Adopt South reaches out at this summer’s regional festivals and events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adopt South, the partnership Regional Adoption Agency for Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton, is hoping to find forever families for 100 children in the region this year by connecting with the public at a wide range of local events.

Within the Adopt South region there are babies, sibling groups and children with additional needs, placed in foster care until forever families can be found for them.

Rachel Reynolds, Head of Adopt South, said:

Adopt South's Friendly team welcome anyone interested in adoption

“We welcome conversations with anyone interested in adoption and are so grateful when interested people come and speak to us or pick up information from our brightly coloured tent. We know events can be busy, but we always have two members of staff available to take a number to call back, talk about the children needing families, and explain the journey to becoming approved as an adoptive parent, which can take just six months with Adopt South.”

To find out more about the events where Adopt South will be, or other opportunities to talk about adoption, visit www.adoptsouth.org.uk or call 0300 3000 011 to speak to their friendly enquiry team.

The full schedule for Adopt South stands at summer events is below. More events are likely to be added, with information updated on the Adopt South website as they are confirmed.

· Basingstoke Festival - Exhibiting Wednesday, 29th June

· Portsmouth Pride Saturday, 6 July

· Weekend drop-in Saturday, 20 July, Holiday Inn Southampton (near ferry terminal)

· Eastleigh Mela Sunday, 21 July

· New Forest Show Tues/Weds/Thurs 30 July to 1 Aug

· Romsey Show Saturday, 14 September