Aerial shots of the hover on a summer's evening

By Kevin My Portsmouth By Drone
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:23 BST
Beautiful sunset down in southsea

The Hovercraft can been seen from above on a beautiful summer's evening. The hover keeps the IOW connected with the mainland. A fantastic way to get away & only a 10 mins crossing.

Hovercraft

1. UGC-Image-319233

Hovercraft Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Hovercraft

2. UGC-Image-319234

Hovercraft Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Hovercraft

3. UGC-Image-319235

Hovercraft Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Hovercraft

4. UGC-Image-319236

Hovercraft Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice