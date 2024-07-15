Aerial shots of the hover on a summer's evening

The Hovercraft can been seen from above on a beautiful summer's evening. The hover keeps the IOW connected with the mainland. A fantastic way to get away & only a 10 mins crossing.
1 / 2
The Hovercraft can been seen from above on a beautiful summer's evening. The hover keeps the IOW connected with the mainland. A fantastic way to get away & only a 10 mins crossing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.