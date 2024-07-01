Aerial view of Old Portsmouth - Broad Street captured by My Portsmouth By Drone

Published 1st Jul 2024, 16:52 BST
Aerial view of Old Portsmouth

This stunning wide angle shot of Old Portsmouth was captured by My Portsmouth By Drone. The car ferry can be seen leaving for the IOW. You can see Broad Street running through the centre of Old Portsmouth

Old Portsmouth

