This stunning wide angle shot of Old Portsmouth was captured by My Portsmouth By Drone. The car ferry can be seen leaving for the IOW. You can see Broad Street running through the centre of Old Portsmouth
Aerial view of Old Portsmouth - Broad Street captured by My Portsmouth By Drone
Aerial view of Old Portsmouth
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.