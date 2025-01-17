AFC Bournemouth Player visits Purbrook Park School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Wednesday 15th January 2025, Purbrook Park School welcomed back a former pupil, Michael Dacosta Gonzalez, one of our 2021 Year 11 Leavers. Michael is currently a professional Footballer at Bournemouth Football Club and is pushing towards a first team place in the remainder of the Football season.

Last year at just 19 years old, Michael found himself within the first team squad substitutions against teams such as Manchester United, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion. Michael has also represented Spain at under 19 Level. At the beginning of the 2024/25 season, Michael was sent out on Loan at Crawley Town, but unfortunately this was cut short due to injury. Michael has been working hard to recover and be fit to find his place back in the Bournemouth First team.

Michael contacted Sam Wilson, Lead Teacher of PE at Purbrook Park School to discuss coming into Purbrook Park School to visit our current pupils, provide some advice, answer their questions and give away some memorabilia.

Michael is currently sponsored by Skechers shoe brand and as part of his visit, Michael donated 30 pairs of boots to pupils for them to keep, and he hopes this will inspire others to play football.

AFC Bournemouth Footballer Michael Dacosta Gonzalez with Purbrook Park Pupils and Skechers football boots

Michael said “The last year has been mad - becoming part of the first team at Bournemouth has opened up so many opportunities. It only feels right to give back to the people who were part of my journey.”

Everyone at Purbrook Park is immensely proud of Michael, and how he has grown and flourished on his journey to become a professional footballer.

Sam Wilson – Lead Teacher of PE at Purbrook Park School said “As his Sports teacher of 3 years, I could see the pressure and expectation upon Michael as he learned to balance school work, travel and football training. Michael has come through this stage and now has many more challenges to come. His hard work and dedication are clear and he is a fantastic example for all of our other pupils to follow. I have no doubt that he will continue to succeed. Michael represents everything we stand for at Purbrook Park, and we all wish him the very best for the future.”

Michael said that he would like to return in the future to continue to meet and inspire the next generation of sport stars here at Purbrook Park School.