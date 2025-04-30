AFC Portchester proudly names Rowans Hospice as their charity of year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Portchester is proud to announce Rowans Hospice as the club’s official Charity of the Year.

This marks the beginning of a meaningful partnership that reflects the values of compassion, community, and support shared by everyone involved in the club. To celebrate the announcement, players, club officials, Rowans Hospice nurses, fundraising team, and directors from the club’s main sponsor OnSite Group, gathered for a special photo on the pitch at The OnSite Stadium. It was a fitting launch to what promises to be a year full of fundraising, awareness building, and community spirit.

This partnership holds deep personal significance for Trevor Deacon, AFC Portchester’s Finance Director, Chairman, and CFO of OnSite Group. Trevor has completed many major fundraising challenges for Rowans Hospice over the years, including long-distance bike rides, to support the charity’s vital work.

This emotional connection further cements the importance of the partnership, uniting AFC Portchester leadership, players, sponsors, and fans in a shared goal: to support a charity that continues to touch so many lives in the region

FC Portchester players Ryan Pennery and Steven Mowthorpe, Rowans Hospice Nurse, OnSite Group’s Operations Director Ryan Deacon & Commercial Director Louis Avenell.

As part of this exciting partnership, Rowans will feature on all AFC Portchester kits across the men’s, women’s, and youth teams. A symbol of unity and support at every level of the club. Supporters can also expect to see Rowans Hospice present at a number of home games and club events throughout the year.

Paul Kelly, AFC Portchester Chairman, said: “We are proud and delighted to form this partnership with Rowans Hospice.

"The staff do a fantastic job supporting the communities they serve, whether through nursing, fundraising, or working in their retail shops. Rowans hold a special place in so many peoples’ hearts’, and through this new partnership, we hope to raise even more awareness and funds for the amazing work they do”-

The club’s Main sponsor, OnSite Group, echoed their full support of the initiative, recognising the impact this partnership will have on the local community.

AFC Portchester players Ryan Pennery and Steven Mowthorpe, AFC Portchester Chairman Paul Kelly, AFC Portchester Men’s First Team Manager Gavin Spurway, Rowans Hospice Fundraising & Nursing Staff, OnSite Group’s Operations Director Ryan Deacon & Commercial Director Louis Avenell. Join on the pitch to celebrate the launch of their new charity partnership.

Ryan Deacon, OnSite Group operations director, said: “We are incredibly proud to be part of the meaningful partnership between Rowans Hospice and AFC Portchester. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to supporting our local community and making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most.

"Rowans Hospice provides exceptional care and compassion to individuals and families facing life-limiting illnesses, and AFC Portchester brings people together through the unifying power of sport. Together, this partnership reflects values of teamwork, empathy, and community spirit. Principles that our company holds close to heart. We are honoured to contribute to such an impactful alliance.”

This cause is deeply personal to many at AFC Portchester, with staff having had loved ones cared for by Rowans. Their kindness and support have touched countless lives, and we’re immensely proud to champion Rowans Hospice this year, and hopefully for many years to come. This promises to be an exciting year of fundraising, unity, and celebration.

Together, we can make a real difference.

For more information, upcoming events, or how you can get involved follow AFC Portchester and Rowans Hospice on social media or visit their Websites.