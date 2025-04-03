Affordable homes at former Odeon cinema site in Portsmouth ready for customers
The scheme comprises 12 houses and six apartments, with 15 homes available for social rent and three for shared ownership. This project not only provides affordable housing but also repurposes the old, well-known local cinema site to benefit the community.
The site includes road names such as Picture House Mews and a flat block named Mather Court, after the cinema's architect Andrew Mather, honouring its cinematic history.
Tristan Samuels, Group Development & New Business Director at VIVID, stated: “We’re committed to providing as many people as possible with the opportunity to have a place to call home. It’s been great to repurpose such a well-known space to provide homes to people who need them. I look forward to our customers moving in and enjoying their new homes.”
Ben Olds, Land Director at Imperial Homes, said: “Imperial Homes have once again successfully worked in partnership with VIVID on the regeneration of the iconic Odeon Cinema on London Road Portsmouth. The scheme supports 18 new dwellings (a mixture of houses and apartments) following the demolition of the derelict and fire damaged cinema.”