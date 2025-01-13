All aboard: Havant Academy pupils start 2025 with brand new minibus as donations from The Ridge Foundation reach £500,000 milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at Havant Academy have taken delivery of a brand new minibus – bringing the total value of donations in support of the school from The Ridge Foundation to a milestone £500,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Ridge, a technology entrepreneur and former pupil of the school in Leigh Park, presented the £50,000 bus to pupils just before Christmas.

The foundation also donated £330,000 worth of Vodafone data connectivity to the Academy, which will be used to widen students’ access to online learning tools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It brings The Ridge Foundation’s total contributions throughout the year to half a million pounds. In previous donations during 2024, it funded a new technology hub to support young people who struggle with learning in the classroom, provided 40 computers and projector equipment, supported the Academy’s awards scheme and prom, and organised a sponsored bike ride to raise over £30,000 for a Cubbie unit which provides a multi-sensory space to support students to reduce anxiety.

The bus donated to Havant Academy by The Ridge Foundation

Darren said: “We are delighted to have reached this milestone and to be able to support staff and pupils at Havant Academy in the challenges they face every day in helping young people learn, thrive and reach their potential.

“The Ridge Foundation will continue to support the school throughout 2025, and we look forward to continuing to make a meaningful difference to young people – and to achieving extraordinary things together.”

Darren was a pupil at the Academy when it was known as Wakeford Comprehensive School, and went on to found business communications specialist Onecom. He and co-founder Aaron Brown’s company Ridown invest in technology businesses including broadband provider Onestream and device recycling specialist WeBuyAnyPhone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ridge Foundation was founded by Darren, and inspired by his own experiences, to help children and young people from challenging backgrounds to reach their full potential.

Darren Ridge (in green jumper) with Havant Academy Business Manager Scott Sivier (left) and pupils.

Headteacher Vicki Dillon-Thiselton said: “The support of Darren and The Ridge Foundation has been phenomenal, especially when it comes to supporting young people with social, emotional and mental health concerns. Both the bus and the data connectivity will open up new opportunities for Havant Academy students, and set us off on a great start as we look forward to 2025.”

Find out more about the foundation’s work at www.theridgefoundation.com