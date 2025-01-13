All aboard: Havant Academy pupils start 2025 with brand new minibus as donations from The Ridge Foundation reach £500,000 milestone
Darren Ridge, a technology entrepreneur and former pupil of the school in Leigh Park, presented the £50,000 bus to pupils just before Christmas.
The foundation also donated £330,000 worth of Vodafone data connectivity to the Academy, which will be used to widen students’ access to online learning tools.
It brings The Ridge Foundation’s total contributions throughout the year to half a million pounds. In previous donations during 2024, it funded a new technology hub to support young people who struggle with learning in the classroom, provided 40 computers and projector equipment, supported the Academy’s awards scheme and prom, and organised a sponsored bike ride to raise over £30,000 for a Cubbie unit which provides a multi-sensory space to support students to reduce anxiety.
Darren said: “We are delighted to have reached this milestone and to be able to support staff and pupils at Havant Academy in the challenges they face every day in helping young people learn, thrive and reach their potential.
“The Ridge Foundation will continue to support the school throughout 2025, and we look forward to continuing to make a meaningful difference to young people – and to achieving extraordinary things together.”
Darren was a pupil at the Academy when it was known as Wakeford Comprehensive School, and went on to found business communications specialist Onecom. He and co-founder Aaron Brown’s company Ridown invest in technology businesses including broadband provider Onestream and device recycling specialist WeBuyAnyPhone.
The Ridge Foundation was founded by Darren, and inspired by his own experiences, to help children and young people from challenging backgrounds to reach their full potential.
Headteacher Vicki Dillon-Thiselton said: “The support of Darren and The Ridge Foundation has been phenomenal, especially when it comes to supporting young people with social, emotional and mental health concerns. Both the bus and the data connectivity will open up new opportunities for Havant Academy students, and set us off on a great start as we look forward to 2025.”
Find out more about the foundation’s work at www.theridgefoundation.com