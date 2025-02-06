All you need is scrub - free dog wash at Jollyes Waterlooville

Starting tomorrow, Jollyes, the fast-growing pet superstore, is offering free doggy clean-ups at their Waterlooville store!

From 7 to 14 February, their ‘Wash and Go’ units will be available for free, just like a car wash but for your furry friend—making bath time easy and mess-free.

For just £5.00, Jollyes’ pet cleaning stations will provide a full clean-up for mucky pups without the hassle of messing up a home bathroom, with the new units set on free vend until Valentine’s Day.

Plus, later this year the Jollyes Waterlooville Wash & Go unit will be receiving an upgrade.

Wash & GO Unit

The Wash & Go stations are simple to use.

Pet parents simply put their four-legged friend into the big bath and, just like at the garage when cleaning their car at the filling station, swipe their card on the machine for up to 15 minutes of cleaning power, depending on the size of the dog.

The canine cleaning stations have been trialled in five stores and are particularly popular with dog walkers who want to avoid the hassle of washing their pooches at home after particularly muddy rambles.

“As every dog owner knows, after a muddy walk you know cleaning your canine’s going to be a messy job,” said Jollyes’ Phil Turner-Naylor.

Wash & Go Unit

“Our new Wash & Go stations will keep your home bathroom pristine and they’re just as easy to use as a self-service car wash.”

Last month Jollyes moved to lower over 3,000 prices as part of a long-term plan to underline its position as the price-leader in a specialist sector that’s traditionally been uncompetitive because there’s little opportunity for pet parents to shop around.

Jollyes had a exceptionally strong 2024, winning new investment to supercharge its growth, being named as the best retailer in Britain at the prestigious Retail Week awards for retailers under £250m turnover and making the Sunday Times’ list for the first time as one of Britain’s best big companies to work for.