Amanda Martin MP demands urgent action on missing HMO Register in Portsmouth

Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin has today written to the Leader of Portsmouth City Council to express her serious concerns regarding the lack of a publicly available, up-to-date list of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) in Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local authorities are required to establish and maintain a register of licensed HMOs in their area, which is crucial for transparency and community awareness. The current list on the Portsmouth City Council website is now 15 months out of date.

Ms Martin said: “Recently, I raised the issue of a local Portsmouth family seeking a home with the council. It was then revealed that it would take an astonishing 12 years to house all the families currently on the council's waiting list for a four-bedroom home—without even accounting for any new families joining the list.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The situation is being exacerbated by the ongoing conversion of family homes into HMOs. Properties on Balfour Road, Chichester Road, Cardiff Road, Laburnum Grove, and many others have recently been transformed into HMOs.

Amanda Martin MP in Parliament

The Portsmouth North MP added:“While I understand there may be technical issues affecting the publication of the HMO list, it has now been over 15 months since the last public update. This is unacceptable. The absence of this information leaves residents in the dark and undermines our community's ability to engage with and respond to the housing challenges we are facing.”

The letter to the Council Leader follows Amanda Martin raising the issue in Parliament, where she called on the Leader of the House of Commons for urgent assistance in resolving the matter.

Ms Martin, who has previously requested an updated list and has been refused the information, concluded: “It is vital that the council recognises the seriousness of this matter. Transparency and accountability in housing policy are essential to ensure all residents are kept informed about changes in their community. If you believe there is a non-registered HMO on your street, please contact my office—I will raise the issue directly with council officers.”