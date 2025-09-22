Amanda Martin MP to run Great South Run in support of Pompey in the Community

Amanda Martin, Member of Parliament for Portsmouth North, is lacing up her running shoes for this year’s Great South Run, taking place in Portsmouth, to raise vital funds for local charity Pompey in the Community.

The award-winning charity, which is deeply rooted in the values of Portsmouth Football Club, works with vulnerable and disadvantaged people of all ages to promote education, healthy living, sporting participation, and community engagement. Amanda will be joining hundreds of others to help raise funds that directly benefit residents across the city.

Clare Martin, Chief Executive of Pompey in the Community said: “We are thrilled to have Amanda on board team Pompey in the Community!”

“For the last two years, we’ve had 121 people take part in the Great South Run weekend to raise a fantastic £11,000 for Pompey in the Community. This money has helped us ensure people living in the surrounding areas of Portsmouth Football Club have access to high-quality grassroots sport, education, participation, health, and wellbeing, no matter their barriers."

Amanda Martin MP and Clare Martin CEO of Pompey in the Community

"We look forward to raising even more money this year to support even more initiatives in our city and are really proud our MP has chosen us to run with.”

Amanda, who has been a long-time supporter of Portsmouth Football Club, Pompey in the Community and local youth, health, and community programmes, said: “Pompey in the Community does incredible work supporting some of the most vulnerable people in Portsmouth – from children with special educational needs to older people experiencing social isolation."

"The impact they have on people’s lives is real and lasting, and I’m proud to run in support of such a fantastic cause. Every pound donated goes towards building a stronger, healthier, and more inclusive community for all.”

Amanda has been training hard for the past few months in the run up to the Great South Run. Donations to Amanda’s Pompey in the Community campaign will directly support initiatives such as:

Amanda Martin MP and Clare Martin Chief Exc of Pompey in the Community

£5 to help a child with special educational needs attend inclusive multi-sport sessions

£10 to provide refreshments and support at a weekly social group for isolated older people

£50 to fund nutrition sessions for disadvantaged young adults

£5,000 to keep the Pompey Pedals inclusive cycling scheme running for a year

Amanda is encouraging people to get behind her campaign, if they can and help raise vital funds. You can sponsor Amanda through her official fundraising page here: https://ajbellgreatsouthrun2025.enthuse.com/pf/amanda-martin.