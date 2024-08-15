Ambitious artwork sees HMS Warrior hoist sail after 160 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Contemporary Southsea artist Pete Codling has unveiled his latest epic creation aboard the historic HMS Warrior.

The striking artwork, funded by Arts Council England and completed over three years, was hoisted on the iron-hulled warship at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, marking 160 years since the Warrior last raised its sail.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures from Portsmouth's political, military, social, and arts scenes. Leading the attendees was Sir Philip Jones, former First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, alongside Rear Admiral James Martin. Representing the Royal Navy was Base Commander John Voyce. The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Jason Fazackarley, and Lady Mayoress Helen Mitchell were also present, joined by MP Stephen Morgan and key members of Portsmouth City Council.

The arts and cultural sectors were represented by Sarah Madden from Arts Council England, Matthew Sheldon from the National Museum of the Royal Navy, and Hannah Prowse from Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, among many other distinguished guests.

The HMS Warrior

Dedicating three years to the extraordinary piece, Pete—an award-winning sculptor and designer of public artworks—took up residence in Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard to intricately draw a thousand portraits reflecting the rich tapestry of British identity through the lens of Portsmouth’s 'cultural melting pot' heritage.

Household names such as Charles Dickens, Isambard Kingdom Brunel, astronaut Tim Peake, Olympians Lauren Steadman and Katy Sexton, politician Penny Mordaunt, artist Grayson Perry, and Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger have been immortalised in the artwork due to their special links to Portsmouth.

Other unsung heroes, like WWII engineer Tilly Shilling and Victorian scientist Hertha Ayrton, are also featured in the crowded composition, which celebrates local histories such as the first cup of tea and the introduction of the first umbrella in England. The artwork also touches on darker moments, including the last person to be hanged, drawn, and quartered, and the mysterious disappearance of Captain Buster Crabb during a secret diving mission to spy on a Russian battleship in the Cold War.

The decision to display the work on the historic sail replica poetically navigates the oceans of the audience’s imagination, taking them on a journey through over 2,000 years of local and international history.

Pete Codling

Pete said: "HMS Warrior is still rigged and capable of displaying the sail, making it a picture-perfect location to celebrate the city's history in Portsmouth Harbour under the iconic Spinnaker Tower.

"Originally, the plan was to display the sail on HMS Victory—a life-size replica of the spritsail from the front of the ship. However, due to an extensive English Heritage restoration project that has stripped Victory of its masts and yardarms, that plan had to change.

"HMS Warrior, just a stone's throw away, remains fully rigged and provided the perfect location to showcase the sail. Positioned in Portsmouth Harbour under the iconic Spinnaker Tower, Warrior allows us to celebrate the city's history in a truly fitting setting. The riggers from the Victory Conservation team, who are also responsible for HMS Warrior, played a crucial role in making this day possible, and for that, we are truly grateful."

Launched in 1860, HMS Warrior was the pride of Queen Victoria's fleet and stands today as the world's first iron-hulled warship. Now, it holds pride of place in Portsmouth Harbour, an iconic figure of the Solent waterfront and a testament to Britain's industrial and naval ingenuity.

Following the Warrior, the piece will be exhibited semi-permanently at the Dockyard in Boathouse 4, ready for the August Bank Holiday, and will feature prominently in Portsmouth’s centenary celebrations in 2026, further embedding it into the fabric of British cultural history.

Continuing his Arts Council Funded Residency with Portsmouth Historic Quarter, Pete’s next big project is a set of sails for the Tudor Warship Mary Rose. He also has several exhibitions and a new body of work on the way.

For more information on Pete Codling, visit: www.petecodling.com