Ampfield Meadows hosts successful free Family Fun Day to celebrate village launch

Ampfield Meadows, Chandler’s Ford’s newest net zero carbon retirement village, officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday 30th July with a vibrant Free Family Fun Day that welcomed residents, local families, and the wider community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from 11am to 3pm, the event offered something for all ages. Guests enjoyed lively performances from the Romsey Ukulele Band, balloon entertainment from Mr. Pop’s Balloons, and a range of classic garden games. Em’s Friendly Farm was a particular highlight, bringing along an assortment of friendly animals for children and families to meet.

A pop-up market featuring local crafts, produce, and handmade treats added to the day’s charm, while visitors were treated to complimentary welcome drinks and samples from Eric’s Café, the village’s on-site coffee shop. Throughout the day, free guided tours gave guests the opportunity to explore the village and learn more about life at Ampfield Meadows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrations were marked at 12pm with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by The Worshipful the Mayor of Test Valley, Councillor Gordon Bailey MBE, formally inaugurating this exciting new chapter for the community.

Ampfield Meadows

Visitors also had the chance to engage with local beekeeper Iain, who shared his knowledge about the vital role of bees in the ecosystem. He brought along bee suits for curious guests wanting a closer (and safe) look at the on-site beehives.

Kat Andrews, Village Manager at Ampfield Meadows, reflected on the day:

“We were thrilled to welcome so many people to Ampfield Meadows for such a special celebration. The support from the local community was incredible, and it was wonderful to see so many families enjoying the space we’ve created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ampfield Meadows has been designed with wellbeing and connection at its heart, and this event really brought that to life. Whether guests came out of curiosity, interest in retirement living, or simply for a great family day out, we were delighted to share it with them.”

Ampfield Meadows Opening

Ampfield Meadows is a net zero carbon retirement village developed with sustainability, community, and wellbeing at its core. Its first phase includes 57 stylish homes alongside a Village Centre housing a café, restaurant, wellbeing suite, and swimming pool. Further development is planned as the community continues to grow.

As Inspired Villages’ second Hampshire location, Ampfield Meadows responds to increasing demand for high-quality later-living options in the region. Inspired Villages, founded in 2017, is committed to creating thriving, supportive communities and aims to achieve global Net Zero Carbon status by 2030, with Ampfield Meadows forming part of a wider portfolio of 25 sustainable villages across the UK.

Find out more: www.inspiredvillages.co.uk/village/ampfield-meadows