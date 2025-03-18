An afternoon delight at Purbrook Horticultural Society's Spring Show
With brightly coloured Spring Flowers and the heady scent of Hyacinths, what better way to spend quality time with friends and family?
The encouraging sign of last year's Novices now entering main classes with a new found confidence bodes well for the future and the quality of Blooms on show despite the dark, very wet Winter making for difficult growing conditions was a delight to behold.
Visitors also enjoyed the home made cakes with their cup of Tea or Coffee, with many leaving with bags laden with their purchases of plants and home made crafted items and raffle prizes along with of course extra cake for home consumption!
So, if you enjoyed our company and were inspired by what you saw, you have our Summer Show to look forward to when we again host at Crookhorn College on Sunday, August 17 and all details can be found about the Society on the web site www.purbrookhorticulturalsociety.org.uk or in person at the Trading Store situated on London Road Purbrook adjacent to the allotments and currently open on Saturday mornings from 09.30- 11.30 with a view to also opening on a Wednesday evening for a few weeks commencing in early April