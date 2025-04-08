Andy loses 6 1/2 stone in just seven months with Slimming World

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Andy decided after losing his own brother at the same age as himself that he needed to think about his own mortally albeit he had sadly passed due to a serious illness it still made Andy think about his own health and the lifestyle choices he was making. So he decided to attend the doctors for a general MOT health check, Andy knew he needed to do something about his weight. Andy says ‘I remember attending that doctors’ appointment and discovering that I had high blood pressure and would need to be on 4 tablets daily to manage it, to be told that being overweight was a factor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I knew how it would benefit me if I lost weight but it was hard to hear.

Feeling disappointed in himself that he had let himself get in to this position and for his weight to have spiralled and guilty that he was taking a risk to his own health and life when his brother had no choice he realised that he did have a choice. The doctor offered him a 12 week course for Slimming World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy says ‘I have to be honest I hadn’t really heard much about Slimming World and thought it was for women and not men, although my partner had and had also done it before but I knew I had to make changes to my lifestyle. I can’t lie I didn’t want to go I was very apprehensive so I convinced my wonderful partner Lisa to join with me. Lisa has many health issues so was able to also get a 12 week course for Slimming World. We joined our local Slimming World group on a Saturday morning as this fitted in well with my work and the location was in walking distance of our home address. I remember being really nervous about walking through those doors for the first time. In fact I remember not wanting to walk through them but my amazing supportive partner Lisa convinced me to just try and give it a go. I quickly changed my opinion after being welcomed by current members especially a lovely member called Jackie who was there with a smile to meet and greet us. My consultant Sam was so warm friendly and welcoming I felt so at ease. She took the time to explain the plan and when I returned the following week I quickly felt comfortable and formed friendships which I believe will last a lifetime. I remember thinking wow she was so passionate, warm and friendly and at that point I felt I had made the right decision and I was actually losing weight.’

Winner the greatest loser competition in group

The Slimming World plan was working so well not just for myself but also for my partner Lisa who had told me that when she was a member before she had only lost 3 lbs but with the support of Sam she is now over 4 stone lighter in the same period of time and has gone from a size 20 to a size 14 I have seen her confidence grow and just like my weight I have seen my bank balance shrink as it’s costing me a fortune in new clothes. Lisa’s health issues have improved and my blood pressure is no longer high and my medication has been reduced to no tablets per day. We now attend together which gives that extra layer of support I couldn’t have done it without Lisa as she plans and cooks all the meals. Lisa was meant to attend this amazing group because ironically whilst we were on holiday just before she was reading a womans’ magazine and inside it was Sam’s own story as to how she had lost weight to have her twin daughters after many failed attempts at IVF I don’t believe it was concidence but believe it was just meant to be and meant to happen this way.

In just over 7 months I have lost 6 ½ stone and am now at my dream target weight and will continue to attend group to maintain my weight and help support other members to get to their target weights. The health benefits are amazing I don’t get breathless when walking, my joint and back pain has gone and no longer have high blood pressure which would have reduced the risk to my life.

‘To say that joining Slimming World changed my life I feel would be an understatement I believe it may have just saved it too. I really want to reach out especially to men and say that Slimming World is not just for women, there are male members in all of Sam’s groups and the health benefits and lives that she is helping to support and change is amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slimming world consultant Sam says ‘Andy is an inspiration in group, watching his confidence grow week in week out has been an honour. My members make me so incredibly proud. I run groups at St Nicholas Church, Bedhampton on a Saturday morning at 7.30am, 9.00am and 10.30am and at St Michaels & All Angels Church, Leigh Park on a Thursday evening at 4.00pm, 5.30pm and 7.00pm. Don’t put off your health issues for another day and join now it was the best decision I ever made.’

Andy has won 2 recent competitions in group the greatest loser 2025 and the two together competition where between himself and his supportive partner Lisa have lost over a staggering 10 1/2 stone.