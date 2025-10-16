Animal sanctuary puts out call for tree branches to feed hungry bears

It’s not every day you hear a plea for hawthorn branches, but that’s exactly what the Wildheart Animal Sanctuary on the Isle of Wight is asking for, as their two European brown bears, Benji and Balu, go wild for autumn snacks!

The rescued duo, who were brought to the Island this summer after being saved from poor conditions abroad, are now living their best lives. But their carers say the hungry pair have recently started stripping their new habitat bare, even destroying bushes and scrambling up trees to get to tasty berries and leaves.

“Brown bears aren’t renowned climbers, but Benji and Balu have even scaled a hawthorn to get to the berries at the top,” the Wildheart team revealed. “They’ve already flattened an elder bush in their bid for food, so now we’re putting out a shout for branches to make sure they get the diverse plant matter they need.”

This unusual request comes as autumn sets in – the season when bears gorge themselves to build up fat for a possible hibernation. In their natural habitat, bears eat anything they can get their paws on at this time of year. And while no one knows whether Benji and Balu will hibernate this winter, given that they’ve never had the chance before, the Sanctuary is determined to give them every opportunity to follow their natural instincts.

It’s a huge change from their old lives. When they first arrived at the Sanctuary in June, Benji is estimated to have weighed around 165kg, but after months of foraging, digging and climbing, he’s already piled on an extra 40kg, tipping the scales at 204kg. His brother Balu is thought to be just as hefty.

The Sanctuary says the bears are now showing all the signs of settling in: digging dens, climbing for food and fattening up for winter. But it means they’ve munched through much of their habitat’s natural greenery and need more.

The Wildheart team are now calling on local residents, and even animal lovers further afield, to donate cut hawthorn, hazel or willow branches, ideally with leaves or berries still attached, to keep the bears busy and well-fed.

“It’s wonderful to see them follow their instincts after years of captivity,” the Sanctuary's animal carers said. “But their appetite is enormous, and they’re not fussy. Hawthorn, hazel, willow... If it’s leafy and tasty, they’ll strip it in minutes. If anyone on the Island can spare any hawthorn, hazel or willow branches, Benji and Balu would be very grateful!”