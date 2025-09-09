Ann Vincent celebrates turning 102 and ‘living life to the full’

Ann celebrated her 102nd birthday with her family

Ann Vincent, a much-loved mum, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother celebrated her 102nd birthday with visits from family and friends to Wellington Vale care home in Waterlooville, where she has lived since the age of 100.

With 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren, Ann has had an active and busy life. When asked for her tips on living a long life she replied, “You have to live your life to the full and take each day as it comes. It is no good thinking about tomorrow.”

To mark her 102nd birthday at Wellington Vale, her daughter, Pat, grandson Roy, his wife and children all visited Ann at Wellington Vale. They enjoyed a surprise ‘show-stopper’ cake which was baked and decorated by the care home’s chef. The celebrations took place over three days, with more family and friends visiting Ann to mark this special occasion.

Ann was born in Bacup, Lancashire before moving as a child to Shropshire, then Farnham, Surrey. She served in the Army during the war as a convoy driver and in ordnance, before marrying her late husband George in 1944. After having her children, Ann worked on a military base in the Naafi van that drove around the camp serving refreshments.

Sandy Atkins, Senior General Manager at Wellington Vale said, “Ann has a brilliant personality and loves to joke and have fun. She is a remarkable lady who has really enjoyed her birthday celebrations and spending time with her family and friends. We wish her a very Happy Birthday - and were honoured to have played a small part in making her special day as memorable as possible by surprising her with flowers and a cake.”

