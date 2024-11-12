Annual Royal Navy boxing event returns to Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Royal Navy Physical Training Branch Association (RNPTBA) held a Boxing Dinner show at HMS Nelson and it was a complete sell-out. The evening raised funds for the Royal British Legion and provide a spectacle for guests. Champion ex-boxers from the 70’s and 80’s were in attendance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RN and RM ex Boxers Association Chair, Tony Bevel said: “There are 50 years of Navy boxing in this room. Boxing is service’s most successful sport with a gathering of outstanding talent here tonight.”

The boxing fielded Royal Marines and Royal Navy boxers against local civilian boxing club members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge, Michael Urhegyi, said: “There was a good spread of boxing of standards from novice to England level tonight and it went really well. The standard was great.”

The standard of boxing was first-rate

Overall, the trophy for Most Valiant boxer went to 17 year old, Able Seaman, Kyle McGregor, from RNAS Yeovilton. He received his trophy from event sponsor, Rob Coleman of Indigo Fitness.

Another notable winner was Able Seaman Dylan Scott, from HMS Collingwood, who received his trophy from author and SAS legend, Phil Campion.

Phil said: “I have enjoyed myself enormously and it is great to see the young talent being nurtured here tonight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxers and guests alike lined up to be photographed with the military legend who, after service in the Special Forces, found himself homeless and ultimately in prison. Phill turned his life around with the true grit and determination fostered in the SAS, and is now one of the most recognisable faces to come out of the military.

Tony Bevel, Leo Toms and Harry Rednapp present HMS Nelson with Crd Rod Robertson’s Commonwealth Games blazer

Harry Rednapp was also in attendance and kindly presented the auction prizes for the evening’s fundraising. Looking dapper and on great form, Harry very kindly gave his time up to raise funds for this RBL Remembrance match.

At the end of the bouts there was a presentation of the Commonwealth Games blazer that belonged to Commander Roderick Robertson MBE - who was the most qualified boxing official in the Combined Services. The blazer was gifted to HMS Nelson Staff.

Commodore Mike Farrage CBE, Chairman of the RNPTBA, said: “It is wonderful to have the Royal Navy Boxing team back in Portsmouth. Tonight has been an amazing celebration of the RNPTBA and the Physical Training Branch, the Royal Navy’s Jewel in the Crown. The camaraderie and the boxing from novice to England elite standard was exceptional. It was a fantastic night of PTIs, Boxers, Field Gunners, old and new.”

The RNPTBA is open to all serving and former serving Royal Navy PTIs. They offer networking, career development, reunions and sports and social engagements.