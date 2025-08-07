Argo Tractors GB welcomes Dorset Tractors as new McCormick dealer
Based in Blandford Forum, 20 miles from Bournemouth, Dorset Tractors is a family-run agricultural engineering company with over 40 years’ experience across all aspects of machinery repair.
“This is a very exciting development for our company,” said Sam Percy, Director with Dorset Tractors.
“We’ve been growing year on year but felt that we could offer something more to our customers while retaining full commitment to our long-established core business: the repair, maintenance and servicing of machinery.
“Taking on a franchise, which would put us in a position to offer customers the full package of tractor, servicing and staff support, felt like a natural progression in terms of cementing our business within Dorset. This franchise partnership with McCormick is a first for Dorset Tractors, represents a tremendous opportunity for us and it’s one that we intend to make the most of.”
Richard Haines, Commercial Director with Argo Tractors GB, is thrilled “to welcome Dorset Tractors into the expanding McCormick dealer network.”
Richard said: "The Percy family’s expertise in farm machinery repair and restoration is well-known throughout the South West. Their long-standing commitment to providing the best customer service makes them an ideal fit for the McCormick brand. We’re confident that their commitment to excellence will showcase our competitive line-up while deepening our commercial roots across the region.”
Dorset Tractors will showcase two McCormick tractors at the Gillingham & Shaftesbury Show (August 13th & 14th) and Dorset County Show (September 6th & 7th) and demonstrate the McCormick X7.624 (240hp) at the Dorset Cultivation Event at Winterborne Kingston on September 24th.
“The timing of our partnership, given the big events that are coming up, couldn’t be better,” said Sam Percy. “We’re looking forward to flying the McCormick flag at all three.”
For more information, visit https://dorsettractors.com/