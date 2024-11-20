Autism Hampshire urgently appeals for donations to fund Serendipity Community Groups for autistic adults

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Autism Hampshire has launched an urgent appeal to raise £50,000 to cover a critical shortfall in funding for its community group for autistic adults.

The charity, which has been operating these groups for over a decade, relies heavily on donations and grants to sustain its Serendipity Community Groups which provide essential support for over 200 autistic adults across Hampshire.

Due to challenging external fundraising environment, securing funding has become tougher than ever.

The Serendipity Community Groups, which are an essential resource for autistic adults facing social isolation and mental health challenges, offer a safe, welcoming environment for autistic adults where they can connect, develop friendships, and access support for their mental health and well-being.

“Without these groups, many of our members would feel isolated, without a place to truly be themselves,” said Maxine Gibson, Acting Head of Community Services at Autism Hampshire. "The groups allow people to unmask, make friends, and find the support they need.

“We have every faith and confidence that together, we can raise all the funding we need to keep the Serendipity Community Groups running. Every contribution helps, and the more support we receive, the better positioned we are to keep these vital services running long-term.

“We're hopeful that with the community’s generosity, we can close the gap and continue empowering autistic adults across Hampshire.”

Autism Hampshire currently has groups at 14 locations across the county and are open to any autistic adult over the age of 18, even if they are still waiting a diagnosis or have chosen not to receive a formal diagnosis.

As well as the Serendipity Community Groups, Autism Hampshire also provides autism-focused training, supported living services, an Information, Advice and Guidance Team, a Local Autism Directory and an Autism Alert Programme for Emergency Services.

To make a donation or to find out more about the charity, visit www.autismhampshire.org.uk