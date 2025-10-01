Autumn road ready – Hampshire expert urges locals to prepare vehicles for the season ahead

With autumn now upon us, a Hampshire car retailer has urged drivers to ensure their car is road-safe.

Nick Hancock, from Cambridge Garage Havant on Bedhampton Road, said: “Car maintenance is important all year round, but the cold and wet months of autumn bring a unique set of hazards. We’re already seeing the effects of increased wind and rain, along with temperatures starting to drop – all of which can take a toll on vehicles and create driving conditions that require extra caution.

“Taking a moment to prepare your car is key and will ensure it remains safe and reliable throughout the season. Here are my top tips to ensure your car is ready for whatever the autumnal elements throw at it.”

Check wipers

“The autumn months often mean more rain, and as leaves begin to fall, they can create additional debris on your windscreen. Drivers must therefore ensure that their wiper blades are in good condition, free of cracks and capable of clearing windscreens effectively. If they’re streaking or skipping, it’s time to replace them. Consider installing blades designed for heavy-duty use, which can handle the increased moisture and debris that autumn often brings.”

Test tyres

“Your tyres are your connection to the road, so it’s essential that they are in good condition and correctly inflated. The legal minimum level of tread is 1.6mm. However, during autumn and winter it’s advisable to have tread of at least 3mm, as this will help when driving on slippery surfaces. A simple trick to test the tread depth is to use a 20p coin. When you insert the coin into one of the grooves on the tyre, the rim of the coin should sit in the tyre so that it’s no longer visible. If this isn’t the case, it’s time to replace your tyre.”

Get the juices flowing

“Check that your coolant is at the appropriate level and mixed correctly to prevent freezing as temperatures drop. Refill your windscreen washer fluid with a winter-grade solution that won’t freeze and will effectively remove autumn build-up. If your car is due an oil change, then check and replace the oil and oil filter to keep the engine running smoothly. You should also consider replacing the cabin air filter, which can become clogged with pollen, dust and other debris from the summer months.”

Test your brakes

“With wetter roads and the potential for fallen leaves making surfaces slippery, having fully functioning brakes is vital. Listen for any squeaking or grinding sounds when braking, and if you notice any issues – such as decreased responsiveness or a spongy brake pedal – visit a professional to have them inspected. Ensuring your brakes are in top condition will give you peace of mind as you navigate autumn’s more challenging driving conditions.”

Get a free vehicle repair

“Colder temperatures increase the likelihood of windscreen chips turning into dangerous cracks. At Cambridge Garage Havant, we offer a free windscreen and tyre damage repair service for any Volvo driver – regardless of the car’s age. To take advantage of the service, you can simply book an appointment with a qualified Volvo technician, who will check the damage. In many instances, the problem can be repaired on the spot – providing a fast and convenient service that is free of charge.”

For further information about Cambridge Garage Havant or to book a free vehicle check, please visit volvocars.com/Havant or call 02392 492422.