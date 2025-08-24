Award winning Slimming World consultant never gives up on you before, during or after your weight loss journey.

Samantha Jones has only been a local slimming world consultant since February 2024 and what she has achieved in such a short space of time in itself is impressive which is probably why her own company has awarded her the first ever title of Margaret Miles-Bramwell Rising Star 2025.

She has grown both her groups to in excess of 65 members in each and she has helped to support and guide a total of 70 members to achieve their dream target weight. She has also helped 108 members reduce their starting weight by 10% meaning that they are healthier than when they first walked through her doors.

Sam has also had many member success stories published and has in fact recently got two of her male members into the national semi finals of slimming worlds man of the year competition a task that I don’t think has been achieved by any other consultant. And one of those members was in fact a finalist.

Sam has a real passion for helping people to achieve their dream target weight and will not give up until she gets them there. One member Amy Kenchington tells us that she messaged Sam back in January 2024 about joining one of her groups after relocating from Bournemouth having attended a slimming world group there, but just kept putting it off but Sam kept in touch messaging and encouraging until Amy finally walked through her door in April 2025 some 15 months later and now in just 17 weeks is already 3 stone lighter and Amy credits Sam’s determination and messages and never giving up on her before she even got started, Amy was also voted Woman of the Year in her local group recently.

Not only a rising star but a shining star look at that smile proudly showing off her award

Sam wants to make it clear that slimming world isn’t just about the journey it is about that final destination and she will not give up until you reach it. One of Sam’s members is honest in that they have been a long standing slimming world member and had never achieved their dream target weight as holidays and life kept getting in the way after 8 years and as many different consultants something had to change. Kim Weaver credits Sam and her group being the change she needed she admits never staying to group previously as she didn’t really enjoy the experience. Kim says “I remember Sam in her blue dress and jacket and big smile and leaving that first week and saying I would be back next week and stay”. Kim goes on to say that it was the best thing I ever did Sam and her amazing group that she has created got me to target. Sam was the key and mind set was the lock, Sam made me unlock my trigger and achieve my goal. Without Sam and her amazing group I would still be sabotaging myself. I am at target for the first time in my slimming world history and I plan to stay there. I believe Sam can get anyone to achieve their dream target weight as she is so inspiring and gives you the true belief that you can do it even when you don’t believe you can yourself.

Sam is driven by the fact that she herself is still a member attends group and stays to group and is a target member having lost over 4 stone in weight and maintaining it for over 2 1/2 years now.

Sam wants to grow each of her groups to in excess of 100 members so she can continue to reduce the obese population and help show them there is a way to a healthy sustainable slim life for life.

Sam often quotes and jokes in her groups that she wants to have a room full of target members and her members believe that one day she truly will as she is so driven, target members do not have to pay a fee so she is not sure how she would pay the rent.

Samantha’s impromptu acceptance speech she glows with pride.

Sam’s slimming world doors are open to everyone including those that have needed the help of other weight loss tools such as weight loss surgery or weight loss injections, Sam wants to provide that wraparound support to help with mindset and behaviour changes that will last a lifetime.

Sam also wants to reach out to those ex members that used to go but life got in their way and also those who didn’t like going to group and staying to group as they didn’t want to be spoken to or to talk. I promise you that things have changed we won’t talk to if you don’t want us to and you don’t have to talk either but what you will get is support, more food learning and a plan for the week ahead to loss weight. So please come back and experience our new group format you won’t be disappointed.

And even once you achieve your dream target weight Sam still doesn’t let you slip through the net and once at target you do not pay a fee but must attend at least once every 8 weeks to weigh in to keep on track of your weight loss and maintaining it and so you also get all the benefits that Slimming World offers the podcast, lifeline online/app, Slimming World Kitchen, Body Magic Videos, Iceland Meals, Magazine, Private Facebook Page, Cookbooks and your consultant and Image Therapy. Sam will message you if it starts to get to 5 weeks until she gets you back in your seat so that all that hard work to get to target is not undone.

Slimming world consultant Sam’s members and fellow colleagues say that she is an inspiration, watching her confidence grow week in week out has been an honour. Sam says that her members make me so incredibly proud. She run groups at St Nicholas Church, Bedhampton on a Saturday morning at 7.30am, 9.00am and 10.30am and at St Michaels & All Angels Church, Leigh Park on a Thursday evening at 4.00pm, 5.30pm and 7.00pm. Join today you will not regret it.