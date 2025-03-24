Baby and Toddler Dance Classes Relaunch in Warsash and Titchfield

Award winning Pre-school dance class comes to Warsash and Titchfield Helping children build healthy habits for life! Winner Most Loved Dance and Performing Arts class

Tappy Toes is on a mission to build healthy habits for life in our little ones. Award winning, energetic, dance and movement classes for babies and toddlers is relaunching its franchise in Warsash and Titchfield.

Michaela says ‘I am so excited to be launching my Tappy Toes business in Southampton East as getting babies and toddlers active is so important. I can’t wait to get them all boogying and wiggling with me, and the parents will get a bit of a work out too!

Franchisor, Claire Munday, says ‘We really are on a mission to get all Britain’s children into dance from an early age, as it is such a great way to keep fit. Starting a hobby like this so early on in life, means children are more likely to carry on being active into adulthood, and that can only be a good thing’

Parents have just as much fun as the children!

Vicki (Mum of 2-year-old boy who attends Tappy Toes) says ‘It’s such a fun class, the kids don’t stop moving from start to finish, and are completely engaged throughout’.

Michaela starts her classes on 23rd April and is taking bookings now. If you would like to join our mission to get Britain’s children moving, then please go to our website www.tappytoes.com to watch a video of the class or to book your space!

If you wish to discuss our franchise opportunities, please call Claire on 01279 718216

Look out for new classes coming to a hall near you!

Tappy Toes - Award winning Baby and Toddler Dance Classes

https://www.tappytoes.com/franchisees/toddler-dance-southampton-east/

Michaela Whybrow

07443395751