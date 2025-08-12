Back to the Bridge: 92-year-old Chelsea fan’s wish comes true

A Fleet care home resident scored big when he returned to his favourite football club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Swan, 92 and resident at Care UK’s Bourley Grange on Bourley Road in Church Crookham, is one of the oldest and longest-serving Chelsea FC fans.

When the team members at the home heard about Peter’s wish to visit their stadium for the first time in 60 years, they reached out to the football club to organise a special surprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter was given the full VIP experience during his trip to Stamford Bridge, enjoying a tour of the dressing room, press room, players' tunnel and pitch.

Chelsea fan Peter Swan visits Stamford Bridge after 60 years

Peter said: “I always loved watching the cup finals between Liverpool and Manchester United as the crowds used to go crazy.

“When I walked onto the steps and looked out at the football pitch, it all came back to me – all the cheering and singing.”

Peter’s special day was part of the home’s Wishing Tree initiative, which enables residents to put forward their desires to revisit old hobbies or try something completely new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To show his appreciation, Peter wrote a letter to the team at the home.

Chelsea fan Peter Swan visits Stamford Bridge after 60 years

It read: “I would like to thank the staff of Bourley Grange for organising a wonderful day out to the home of Chelsea FC.

“It’s over 60 years since I last watched a match at Stamford Bridge, and the place has changed beyond belief.

Many thanks to Chelsea Harris for organising it and a special thanks to Sajal and Paul for looking after me. It really was a dream come true.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Racquel Merdegia, Home Manager at Bourley Grange, said: “Peter is a massive Chelsea fan, so we knew we had to do something special for him to get him back to the place where he has many happy memories.

Chelsea fan Peter Swan visits Stamford Bridge

“I’d like to thank the team for working hard to make this day a reality for Peter. It was great to see him reconnect with something he has such a deep love for. He was truly in his element at the stadium.

“Thank you also to Chelsea FC for helping make Peter’s wish come true.”

Bourley Grange provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The home has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives in a luxury environment.

To find out more about Bourley Grange, please call Customer Relations Manager Chelsea Harris on 01252 756 438, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/bourley-grange.