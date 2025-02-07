BAR Technologies Marks Record Growth in 2024, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Maritime Decarbonisation

BAR Technologies is making significant progress in the maritime decarbonisation sector

BAR Technologies, a leading innovator in maritime decarbonisation solutions, is proud to reveal 20 new hires in 2024, demonstrating a significant milestone in its growth trajectory through 2025 and commitment to delivering innovative solutions for a more sustainable future. The expansion follows a dramatic increase in enquiries last year, reflecting a remarkable growth in global demand for its technologies.

BAR Technologies has a broad portfolio of products across the maritime sector. 2024 saw heightened interest in WindWings®, their market-leading wind-assisted propulsion system, Aerobridge® superstructures to minimise drag, hull optimisation for commercial ships and foiling technologies with electric and hybrid drive systems for decarbonising smaller vessels. Sales agents in China, Japan, Greece and Spain have driven this interest, with Asia emerging as a key market. Forecasts show a substantial year-on-year increase in enquiries from these regions, underscoring the sector’s confidence in BAR Technologies solutions.

Reflecting on this growth, BAR Technologies CEO John Cooper, said: “We are committed to improving the sustainability of the marine industry through innovative technological development. It has been inspiring to witness the shift in attitudes as the global focus has sharpened on decarbonisation. BAR Technologies’ innovative solutions, such as WindWings®, directly address the urgent need for solutions that reduce emissions and align with regulations such as FuelEU Maritime, the EU Emissions Trading System and other global carbon taxes. These policies highlight the increasing demand for efficient, eco-friendly products that meet compliance requirements and drive operational cost savings for our clients.”

Photo Caption New Starters at BAR Technologies

Since its inception in 2016, BAR Technologies has made a name for itself with innovative design and technology solutions to decarbonise the maritime sector. Following testing between August 23 and March 24, WindWings® saw energy consumption on the main engine of the MV Pyxis Ocean, a Kamsarmax bulk carrier, reduced by 32% per nautical mile in favourable conditions when independently assessed by DNV Maritime. This rigorous and impartial assessment is backed up by a BAR Technologies performance guarantee, offered with all WindWings® to give customers the reassurance they need.

Credibility gained from the independent DNV Maritime validation is a key factor in the rapid growth at BAR Technologies with five WindWings® ships currently under construction and many more in the pipeline. This growth is aligned with the company’s technology and product roadmaps, and its partnerships with CMET and WindWaves have improved its capabilities to deliver worldwide.

To support this transformation, BAR Technologies invested heavily in expanding its workforce through 2024. This has included the addition of 20 new hires, including a new Sales & Marketing team, 4 Naval Architects and 13 Engineers with expertise spanning software development, systems control and composite design.

Among the notable hires is Tom James, who joined as Sales Director in early 2024. A Chartered Engineer and fellow of the Royal Institution of Naval Architects, James brings over 25 years of technical and commercial experience in the marine, aerospace, and automotive industries. Under his leadership, the commercial team has grown significantly, with strategic appointments including Sales & Marketing Manager Jess Murphy, previously Business Development Director at the Royal Institution of Naval Architects and Sales Engineer Oliwia Gałecka, previously Energy Transition Analyst at Ardmore Shipping.

Cooper commented on the appointments, saying, “The growing emphasis on sustainability has brought about a demand for skills in advanced engineering, performance simulationcomposite design, and software innovation, areas where BAR has strategically invested to stay at the forefront of this evolution. This combination of industry-leading products and a highly skilled workforce, positions us to lead the charge in tackling the decarbonisation challenge, offering confidence and value to our partners and stakeholders as we navigate a rapidly changing sector.”

BAR Technology’s innovative solutions, such as WindWings®, continue to gain traction worldwide. A major milestone in 2024 was the expansion of its partnerships, including Mitsubishi Corporation in Japan, which transitioned from being a client to becoming an agent for WindWings®. This evolution underscores the success of BAR Technologies’ proof-of-concept approach, and the confidence clients have in its products.

Operating from its headquarters in Portsmouth, BAR Technologies collaborates with agencies and partners worldwide, including CM Energy Tech (China), Abacus (Greece), and WindWaves (Spain). These collaborations, coupled with BAR Technologies’ investment in people and innovative technology, solidify its position as a global leader in maritime decarbonisation.

As the industry adapts to regulations like FuelEU Maritime, the EU Emissions Trading System, and other global carbon taxes, BAR Technologies is well-positioned to lead the charge. With its solutions-oriented approach, innovative products, and a growing team of talented engineers and designers, the company is poised to redefine the future of sustainable maritime operations.